$!All-New Kia Niro EV Launched in Malaysia: 201hp, 255Nm, 460km Range – RM255,888

Redesigned based on Kia’s third-generation “K” platform

THE first-generation Niro was introduced in 2016 and was based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq, followed by a plug-in version in 2017, an electric version in 2018 and a facelift variant in 2019. On November 25 during the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, the second-generation Niro was unveiled. The model was officially launched on January 25, 2022, and the second-generation Niro EV made its premiere in April later that year. Finally, Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor for the Kia brand in Malaysia has introduced the second-generation all-new Kia Niro EV for the Malaysian market. Exterior The exterior of the Niro EV is heavily influenced by the 2019 Kia HabaNiro concept car. The front still features Kia’s signature “Tiger Face” that extends from the hood to the fender below.

It features daytime running lights (DRLs) known as the “heartbeat” along with a bold skid plate that enhances the ruggedness of the Niro EV. The side profile comprises a high-tech two-tone body with a wide Aero C-Pillar at the rear, enhancing air flow to improve aerodynamics that blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights. Also found on the exterior design is the Active Air Flap within the grille which contributes to the new Niro’s competitive 0.29 co-efficient (Cd) achievement.

The all-new Kia Niro has a length measuring 4,420mm, a width of 1,825mm and a height of 1,570mm. It is redesigned based on Kia’s third-generation “K” platform. The colours available are Snow White Pearl, Mineral Blue and Cityscape Green, making a total of 3 colours available. Interior The all-new Niro features an eco-friendly interior, yet it has premium quality materials and textured surfaces. The off-centre dashboard curves combines the bold horizontal and diagonal lines that has ambient mood lighting which is available in no fewer than 64 colour options.

Two cutting-edge 10.25-inch high-definition digital display panels combine the infotainment and instrument cluster into a single, streamlined panorama between the diagonal lines. It features Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Below the centre screen, you can find the integrated infotainment and climate control system that ensures front-seat passengers can access these controls. The smartphone’s wireless charging space can be found on the centre console together with the Niro EV’s electronic rotary dial shift lever. At the push of a button, the front passenger seat may recline into a very comfortable position. Rear-seat passengers benefit from USB-C outlets that are built into the sides of the front seats and storage pockets, and the thin headrests double as coat hangers. The Niro EV comes standard with Black Leatherette upholstered seats. To decrease environmental effects and reduce waste, the headlining is constructed from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made of Bio PU (Biobased polyurethane), which contains Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and the door panels are painted with BTX-free paint. When the back seats are folded down, the Niro EV’s cabin storage capacity increases to 1,392 litres from 475 litres when the seats are upright. The Niro EV also features a useful 20-litre frunk (front trunk) under the bonnet as an additional storage option. The vehicle’s charging cable and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) adapter are intended to be kept in the frunk storage area because of its proximity to the charging port in front of the car.

Powertrain The Kia Niro EV is powered by a 64.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that has an output of 201hp and a maximum torque of 255Nm. It has a top speed of 167km/h and does 0 – 100km/h in 7.8 seconds. According to Kia, on a single charge, the Niro EV can travel up to approximately 460 kilometres and can be charged up from 10% to 80% within 43 minutes using the DC rapid charging.