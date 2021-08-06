$!All-new Kona 1.6 Turbo N Line, 1.6 Turbo: ‘Fun to drive, positive-spirited’

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) recently unveiled its top range B-SUV Hyundai Kona – the all-new 1.6 N Line variant (pix, red car) and the powered-up 1.6 Turbo. The 1.6 N Line is priced at RM156,888 while the 1.6 Turbo is priced at RM146,888 (applicable to Peninsula Malaysia, on-the-road price is inclusive of the Penjana sales tax waiver but excludes insurance). “The 1.6 Turbo is upgraded with various enhancements that makes it even more appealing to customers who lead active lifestyles. The Kona N Line, on the other hand, is distinguished by signature fascia, body colour claddings and N Line specific design accents,” says the company.

Both the 1.6 T-GDi variants are equipped with the powerful Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi, a turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with a Smartsteam 7DCT – second generation of seven-speed dual clutch transmission that produces 195hp at 6,000rpm and 265Nm of torque at 1,600-4,500rpm. The Smartstream engine offers dynamic performance with a smoother, comfortable driving experience, reduced emissions and better fuel efficiency. “The top range Kona is the most powerful B-SUV in the market. The SUV’s ‘fun to drive’ characteristics and powerful performance will definitely put a smile on the face of anyone who drives it. The Kona’s distinctive design and fun colours is inspired by the Kona’s positive spirit,” said HSDM managing director Low Yuan Lung. These new variants are also fully equipped with the Hyundai Smartsense active safety and driving assistance technologies.

Included in the Hyundai Smartsense suite are blind-spot collision avoidance assist (BCA) with rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist (RCCA), lane keeping assist (LKA), lane following assist (LFA), smart cruise control with stop-and-go that keeps the SCC running even when the vehicle comes to a complete stop. Other features are forward collision avoidance assist (FCA), driver attention warning (DAW) with leading vehicle departure alert (LVDA), rear occupant alert (ROA), safe exit warning (SEW) and high beam assist (HBA) that allows for hands-free operation of the high and low beam headlights when oncoming traffic is detected. The Kona 1.6 Turbo shares the same exterior and interior design as the new Kona 2.0 Active variant (launched on April 16 this year), except for a roof rack and two-tone body colour which are exclusive to the 1.6 Turbo variants. Among the exterior design highlights are a striking new front-end design with eye-catching, protective cladding panels, wide thin LED daytime running lights and a centre grille with a wide distinctive shape.

The main bumper fascia also connects smoothly to the wheel arch claddings, forming a unique and robust armour in a contrasting material to the main body. At the rear, the new taillights feature horizontally stretched graphics. The Kona N Line features a sporty and progressive design. Its front bumper is harmoniously connected and unified with the body colour treatment of the wheel arch claddings. Instead of the Kona 1.6 Turbo and 2.0’s rugged skid plate, the N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic lip with low-lying corner fins for a road-hugging appearance. Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment. On the sides, the body colour claddings and new rocker panels are complemented by the dedicated 18-inch alloy wheel design.

The rear bumper incorporates a large central aerodynamic diffusor in a contrast colour to the body as well as a one-side double muffler. The bumper fascia is formed with sharply creased corners and N-style fins for better air flow. The Kona 1.6 Turbo N Line and 1.6 Turbo come with five exterior colours, including Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Pulse Red, and Misty Jungle. Each colour comes with the Phantom Black two-tone roof. The two-tone roof also comes with matching mirror housings. This contributes to its sporty and sleek appearance and gives customers more options for personalisation and self-expression. In addition, these latest variants come with new 18-inch wheel designs.

The interior of the Kona N Line comes with a dedicated N Line colour package in one-tone black leather combined with suede as well as a ventilated and heated seat function for the driver and the front passenger. In addition, the distinctive red stitching, metal pedals and N logo on the gear shifter, steering wheel and seats all contribute to a sportier look and feel. Both the Kona variants also feature the new layout design similar to the Kona 2.0, which among them include a new console area, 10.25-inch digital cluster in addition to the eight-inch audio/visual/navigation screen with multiple Bluetooth connections and also wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric parking brake, new ambient light technology that illuminates the centre cup holders as well as in the passenger and driver side footwells, and new aluminium finish rings around the speakers and air vents.