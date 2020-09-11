$!All-new Nissan Almera Turbo, ‘a breakthrough in design’

SINCE the launch of the All-New Nissan Almera Turbo in Thailand last year, much had been said about the breakthrough new design that is refreshing and impressive at first sight. The new Almera Turbo incorporates a sleek, comfortable and spacious design that leaves a lasting first impression that drivers can be proud of, along with smart technologies that meet the needs of Nissan’s valued customers, especially millennials and young families.

Nissan designers have put in a lot of effort in redesigning the new Almera Turbo with the aim to redefine the segment. Combining a new dramatic and expressive exterior and a fresh new interior with premium features and quality, everything about the new Turbo design is about attractive proportions delivering a commanding stance. The new Almera Turbo was reimagined under Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language. Every corner, crease and curve worked together to create something spectacular.

From the signature V-motion front grille and boomerang-shaped LED headlamps that flows across the front end to a sleek, low profile floating roof and signature rear LED tail-lamps that created an aerodynamic and cutting-edge presence, the new Almera Turbo is described as an energetic, provocative and confident saloon. “The all-new Nissan Almera Turbo is love at first sight. This love grows even more once you appreciate the high quality premium interior as well as rich specifications and tech features loaded into the new Almera Turbo. We are confident that Malaysians will find the all-new Almera Turbo is one of the most attractively styled B-sedans in Malaysia,” said Christopher Tan, ETCM sales and marketing director.

The new exterior design also features longer, wider and lower dimensions while retaining the roomy interior space that Almera has always been appreciated for. Overall, it is 70mm longer, 45mm wider and 40mm lower compared to the first generation Almera and made the new Almera Turbo look like the size of a C-saloon but sportier. Even the wheelbase has been lengthened by 20mm. New Almera Turbo dimensions (length, width, height and wheelbase): 4,495mm (+70mm) x 1,740mm (+45mm) x1,460mm (-40mm) and 2,620mm (+20mm) wheelbase. Current Almera dimensions: 4,425mm x 1,695mm x 1,500mm and 2,600mm wheelbase.

Inside, the new Almera Turbo features the latest “Gliding Wing” instrument panel that expands the feel of space through use of a light and sleek “wingspan”. The effect of the design’s spatial symmetry is an enhanced sense of togetherness. The horizontal architecture, open spaces and use of harmonious materials and colours add a fresh, a-class-above quality to the entire cabin.

Additionally, the sporty flat bottom steering wheel, soft padded double stitching leather wrap dashboard, surrounded by touches of chrome, piano black and carbon-fibre pattern textures contributed to the premium interior ambient. Zero Gravity-inspired semi bucket front seats with grey accent support the lumbar, mid-back and shoulder region, helping to reduce fatigue while travelling on longer journeys. The generous boot space of 482 litres (VDA) is able to fit in four golf bags and now comes with a lower and wider opening for easier access.