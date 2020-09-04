All-new Nissan Almera Turbo now open for booking

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) today announced that the all-new Nissan Almera Turbo is now open for booking. At a media preview and brief test drive this morning, the company stated that the new Almera Turbo is expected to be launched next month, where deliveries will also begin. The prices for the three variants offered will also be announced during the launch. So far, we only know that the price for the top variant will be “RM9x,xxx” and the two other variants below it will go for “RM8x,xxx”.

The new Almera Turbo comes with an all-new 1.0 litre turbo engine paired with next generation Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic System and Sport mode delivering greater torque (152Nm) and remarkable fuel efficiency of 18.4km/L (NEDC R101) – equivalent to 650km driving range on a full tank (35 litres).

The all-new 1.0 litre turbo engine also features a number of technical innovations. Drivers will feel the instant acceleration thanks to the electronic wastegate that improved the turbo compression by opening and closing the wastegate valve more efficiently thus reducing turbo lag. The engine comes with Mirror Bore Coating Technology adapted from the legendary Nissan GT-R, which helps to reduce friction between the piston ring and inner cylinder that contributes to increase durability, reduce wear and tear and heat management, making every drive economical and environmentally mindful.

Apart from the innovative turbo engine, the all-new Almera Turbo comes with Nissan Intelligent Mobility and Nissan Safety Shield 360 advanced safety technologies to enhance driving confidence – Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW) and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (IFEB) are standard across all three variants while the top variant adds on Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) with Moving Object Detection (I-MOD).

The new exterior design features the signature V-motion front grille and boomerang-shaped LED headlamps that flows across the front end to a sleek, low profile floating roof and signature rear LED tail-lamps creates an aerodynamic and cutting-edge presence. All those make the all-new Almera Turbo an energetic, provocative and confident saloon.

The new exterior design also features longer, wider and lower dimensions while retaining the roomy interior space that Almera has always been appreciated for. Overall, it is 70mm longer, 45mm wider and 40mm lower compared to the first generation Almera and made the all-new Almera Turbo look like the size of a C-segment saloon but sportier. Even the wheelbase has been lengthened by 20mm.

On the inside, the latest “Gliding Wing” instrument panel surrounded by touches of chrome, piano black and carbon-fibre pattern textures contributed to the premium interior ambience while a sporty flat bottom steering wheel, soft padded double stitching leather wrap dashboard, eight-inch advance touchscreen display audio and full colour seven-inch semi digital meter completes the package.

The generous trunk space of 482 litres (VDA) is able to fit in four golf bags and now comes with lower and wider opening for easier access. Especially for the Malaysia market, standard on all variants of the new Almera Turbo has foldable 60:40 split backseats in case you need more cargo space or to carry extra-long items.

The top two variants come equipped with six airbags (two on the standard variant). Other safety features include Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Child Seat Retainer with Top Tether (Isofix x2) on all variants.

The three variants are 1.0L VL, 1.0L VLP and 1.0L VLT. Among their specifications are: - Max. power: 98.6hp @ 5,000rpm. - Max. torque 152Nm @ 2,400rpm to 4,000rpm. - Length x width x height (mm): 4,495 x 1,740 x 1,460. - Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking. - Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert: Only for the 1.0L VLT. - Intelligent Around View Monitor with Intelligent Moving Object Detection: None for the 1.0L VL, only rear view camera for 1.0L VLP. - Advance Drive Assist Display (ADAD): Standard on 1.0L VL, full colour 7-inch semi digital display in 1.0L VLP and 1.0L VLT. - SRS airbags: Two for 1.0L VL and six for 1.0L VLP and 1.0L VLT. - Zero gravity-inspired semi bucket seats: Fabric for 1.0L VL and leather for 1.0L VLP and 1.0L VLT.

There are six exterior colours, three all-new – Radiant Red, Monarch Orange, and Dark Metal Grey, while the ever popular Brilliant White, Diamond Black and Tungsten Silver. All variants are certified Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV) and come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with five times free maintenance service (parts & labour included).

For now, members of the public are invited to join the All-New Nissan Almera Turbo Exclusive Preview at selected showrooms nationwide over two weekends tomorrow and on Sunday and on Sept 11 to Sept 13. Test drive the new Almera Turbo and stand a chance to win 15 iPhone SE (128GB) worth RM2,199 each.

The preview and Test Drive Carnival dates and locations are: Sept 5-6: ETCM Glenmarie, ETCM Kepong, ETCM Jalan Raja Laut, ETCM Butterworth, ETCM Ipoh, ETCM Kuantan, ETCM Melaka and ETCM Batu Pahat. Sept 11-13: ETCM Alor Setar, ETCM Petaling Jaya, ETCM Shah Alam, ETCM Melati Utama, ETCM Serdang. Sept 12-13: ETCM Bayan Lepas, ETCM Sg Petani, ETCM Kota Bharu, ETCM Johor Jaya and ETCM Seremban. All terms and conditions apply.