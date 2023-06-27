$!All-New Toyota C-HR Makes Its Global Debut

TOYOTA has been making the C-HR, a subcompact crossover SUV, since 2016. Hiroyuki Koba, Toyota’s head engineer, started the project’s initial stages of development in 2013 as a model that will slot between the Corolla Cross and the Yaris Cross. With cutting-edge design, technologies, and a variety of electrified hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains with increased power, and extended all-electric driving capabilities, the all-new, next-generation Toyota C-HR raises the bar for the exceptional quality and status of its predecessor. Exterior The eye-catching design of the new Toyota C-HR is consistent with the aesthetic shown by the prologue model unveiled in late 2022. It has the appearance of “a concept car on the road” thanks to its unusual bodywork. With its coupe-like lines, the original Toyota C-HR broke the norm for SUV design. The new model’s “super-coupe” profile gives these a sharper rendering. The all-electric bZ4X is also seen with the same frontal treatment, which shows the new face of Toyota SUVs.

There are diamond-cut character lines along the side of the vehicle, underscoring the flush door handles which are featured on a Toyota for the first time. The car’s dynamic looks are further strengthened by short overhangs and large wheels which are up to 20-inches. There will be a new type of bi-tone paint design that extends the contrast black roof all the way to the rear bumper and into the back three-quarters of the vehicle. Aerodynamic efficiency allows optimisation of airflow over and around the vehicle in detail including the front bumper and format of the rear roof spoiler. The bumpers are formed from a new resin material that is pre-coloured in the mould – an innovation that is expected to save hundreds of tonnes of CO2, according to Toyota. New high-strength steels and a new panoramic roof design are only two of the design and technological solutions that have been made to lighten the car’s weight. Low-emissive and infrared-reducing coatings on the fixed panoramic roof maintain heat within the cabin in cold climates and avoid overheating in hot climates. This avoids the need for a conventional sunshade, saving 5kg in unit weight, improving headroom by 3cm and reducing the need to use the air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature. Interior As the driver approaches their car, an automatic welcome scene runs out, complete with the brightening of the exterior lights and illumination of the new Toyota C-HR light signature on the back door. The driver’s preferred settings for seat position, digital instrument display, head-up display and multimedia screen are automatically applied.

The Toyota C-HR features a new, 12.3-inch fully digital combi-meter (depending on equipment grade). The display can be adjusted to prioritise different content according to driver preference or the kind of journey being made, for example making the active ADAS function information prominent when joining a highway. The Toyota C-HR will be available with a digital key system, where the user only has to have their phone on their person to access and start the vehicle. The ambient lighting system introduces options for internal direct and indirect lighting to reflect the cabin atmosphere, whether it be cool or warm, or the time of day, and offers a wide spectrum of colors—a choice of up to 64. The transition from bright morning tones to more calming ones in the evening has been planned out as a 24-shade schedule that changes as the hours pass. Additionally, the lighting design will increase safety by reinforcing the Safe Exit Assist system’s auditory and visual alerts and turning on inside red illumination when there is a potential for a rear-end accident with oncoming cars or cyclists. The Toyota C-HR is the first Toyota model to benefit from these extensions to ambient lighting functionality. Depending on the model grade, the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia package comes with a wireless smartphone connection through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, an eight or 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an on-board voice assistant. In its POI function, the system will display details like EV range and nearby charging stations. Toyota’s MyT smartphone app will allow owners to operate several vehicle systems remotely, including the air conditioning system to pre-heat or pre-cool the vehicle. The ability to fully remote park with the driver outside the car will also be possible using an app, enabling even more precise handling in constrained situations. The new car features twice as much recycled plastic as its predecessor, which is used in more than 100 distinct parts. These include a brand-new PET bottle-recycled cloth for the seat upholstery. Further savings have been achieved by adopting a new automated painting process using water-based paints and by adopting a new animal-free material as an alternative to leather for the steering wheel cover. Powertrain The C-HR will only be available with electrified powertrains, including two hybrids, in Europe. The first system has a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine and produces 140PS in total; it is followed by a 2.0-litre system that produces 197PS. A 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system with 223PS joins the hybrid powertrains (HEVs). The C-HR with the PHEV technology can travel up to 66 kilometres on pure electricity with a completely charged battery. With real EV capability, a very competitive range, and Regeneration Boost (a “one-pedal”-like driving experience) with three operational levels for easier progress in city traffic, the system can significantly reduce driving stress. Additionally, it will automatically alter the drive mode to maximise energy efficiency, identifying the ideal locations for energy recharging while travelling along a route selected by the navigation system of the vehicle. Thanks to the introduction of a new geofencing function, the Toyota C-HR PHEV will automatically switch to EV operation when the car enters a low emission zone (LEZ), optimising battery usage across the entire trip (when using a navigation system and the sufficient battery charge is available).