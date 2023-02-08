$!All-New Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Makes World Debut

THE new Land Cruiser “250” Series has officially been presented to the world by Toyota Motor Corporation.

The Land Cruiser series, which debuted as the Toyota BJ on August 1, 1951, is now 72 years old. It was the first vehicle to reach Mount Fuji’s sixth station immediately after launch. Since then, it has succeeded in bringing protection and security to a variety of individuals in locations that can only be accessible by a Land Cruiser.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition

This idea has been developed and transmitted over time. It has benefited people’s lives and livelihoods all over the world with cumulative sales of nearly 11.3 million units in roughly 170 nations and regions.

The Land Cruiser lineup has previously been divided into three distinct series: the Station Wagon, which consistently displays the newest technologies and has become the flagship model (currently the 300 Series), the Heavy-Duty model, which offers exceptional durability and off-road driving performance (the 70 Series), and the Light-Duty model, which offers ease of handling and comfort on an off-road base as a practical and lifestyle option for customers (Prado).

The new 250 Series is a base Land Cruiser model built on the same GA-F platform as the 300 Series, which significantly enhances the vehicle’s off-road capability. In order to achieve even more potent driving and environmental performance deserving of the Land Cruiser moniker, it also comes with a variety of powertrains. It was developed in an effort to have distinctive Land Cruiser traits, with both the interior and external appearance fusing traditional and modern elements into a useful whole.

A new generation Land Cruiser was intended to provide class-leading enhanced safety performance while also being easier to handle and more comfortable for both on- and off-road driving.

Rigidity was significantly enhanced: frame rigidity was raised by 50%, and total stiffness was increased by 30%. Improved wheel articulation, a measure of off-road performance that defines a tyre’s ability to stay on the ground, is one characteristic of improved basic suspension performance.

It also comes with modern-day features. When driving off-road, electric power steering (EPS) helps to decrease the loss of steering control, gives the vehicle a sharper steering feel, enhances manoeuvrability at low speeds, and makes Lane Tracing Assist possible.

Also a first in a Toyota car is the Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism (SDM). A switch-operated feature that allows the front stabiliser status to be altered provides driving performance and ride comfort while off-road and handling stability when on-road. There are also increased capabilities of the Multi-Terrain Monitor and Multi-Terrain Select to provide better off-road driving support.

It also comes with a variety of powertrains, including the first hybrid system for a Land Cruiser, in keeping with Toyota’s carbon neutrality ambitions, which follow a diversified multi-pathway strategy. It comes with a turbocharged 2.4-Litre I4 Hybrid that produces 326hp and 630Nm of torque. It is a full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and has a ground clearance of 8.7 inches