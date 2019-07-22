All-new Volkswagen Arteon, from RM290k to RM310k

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is now accepting pre-bookings for the all-new Volkswagen Arteon.

The fully imported Arteon R-Line is expected to be priced between RM290,000 and RM310,000 when it launches in a few months.

“Visually breath-taking from any angle, the five-door fastback is Volkswagen’s flagship model and offers the perfect combination of avant-garde design with dynamic handling.

“Its name is a true reflection of its appearance – ‘Art’ describes the fastback’s harmonious lines and emotionality, while ‘eon’ identifies’ it as a premium Volkswagen model.”

The Arteon also won the “2017 Golden Steering Wheel”, one of the most renowned automotive awards in Europe.

Built for speed, the Arteon is powered by a 2.0L TSI turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG).

Its impressive output of 276hp and torque of 350Nm between 5,100 and 6,500rpm is transferred via “4Motion” all-wheel drive system.

Equipped with the new Active Info Display with high-resolution display colour thin-film transistor (TFT), the new setting allows for customisation and full map view.

The new Discover Pro infotainment system runs through a 9.2-inch screen fitted with gesture control and Wireless App-Connect (CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink).

For added convenience, a new 360-degree area view camera enables drivers to see the surroundings of the car through four discreetly integrated cameras.

The Arteon comes fitted with both interior and exterior R-Line styling package and is available in eight colours – Manganese Grey, Deep Black, Reflex Silver, Romance Red, Urano Grey, Turmeric Yellow, Oryx White Pearl and Pyrite Silver.

“The all new Arteon will be making an early appearance at Volkswagen showrooms, and Malaysians eager to sneak a peek are invited to register their interest on the Volkswagen website for an exclusive invite,” says VPCM.

Location details are as below:

- Volkswagen Juru, July 24-25;

- Volkswagen Ipoh, July 27-28;

- Volkswagen Kuantan, Aug 2-3;

- Volkswagen Skudai, Aug 8-9;

- Volkswagen Tebrau, Aug 11-12;

- Volkswagen Batu Pahat, Aug 16-17;

- Volkswagen Melaka, Aug 24-25;

- Volkswagen Semenyih, Sept 6-7;

- Volkswagen Balakong, Sept 14-15;

- Volkswagen Klang, Sept 21-22;

- Volkswagen Sg Besi, Sept 28-29;

- Volkswagen TTDI (Kuala Lumpur), Oct 5-6;

- Volkswagen Glenmarie, Oct 12-13;

- Volkswagen Gombak, Oct 18-19; and,

- Volkswagen Puchong, Oct 26-27.

Inquiries and bookings on the all-new Volkswagen Arteon can be made at any authorised Volkswagen dealer nationwide. For more information, visit www.volkswagen.com.my