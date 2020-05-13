$!All Nissan showrooms, service centres now open

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) today announced that all Nissan showrooms and service centres are now open with revised operating hours.

In line with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures, Nissan showrooms and service centres will practise temperature checking and social distancing for all staff and customers.

Nissan staff will be wearing face mask, while face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers will also be freely available to customers. Frequent disinfecting will be carried out at the showrooms and service centres throughout the day covering every touch point including display and test drive vehicles, as well as disinfecting all customer vehicles before and after service.

During this period, contactless payments are encouraged.

Members of the public may check the revised Nissan showroom and service centre operating hours at www.nissan.com.my or www.tceas.com respectively.

Additionally, all vehicle registrations and deliveries will resume progressively as Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan (JPJ) reopens additional services from today.

Online showroom

Consumers who are unable to visit Nissan showrooms can now easily browse through all Nissan models and latest promotions at www.nissan.com.my .

The website is further enhanced with the new Nissan Online Showroom which enables consumers to submit an online form for further sales enquiries and request doorstep test drive appointments in just a few simple clicks. Within 24 hours of submission, a dedicated Nissan sales representative will be in contact.

Hari Raya promotions

Enjoy attractive monthly instalment and bonus from as low as RM800, and free two-year periodic maintenance service package on selected Nissan models* as follows (models, Hari Raya monthly instalment and Hari Raya bonus):

- Almera 1.5L E Auto Black Series: From RM800 per month, free Black Series accessories package.

- Navara 2.5L SE Auto: From RM958 per month.

- Serena S-Hybrid 2.0L Highway Star: From RM1,325 per month, free two-year periodic maintenance service package.

- X-Trail 2.0L 2WD: From RM1,337 per month, free two-year periodic maintenance service package.

*Private individual registration in Peninsular Malaysia.

Customers who also purchase the X-Trail or Serena S-Hybrid from May 1 to June 30 will receive a complimentary one-year FWD Protect Direct Family Takaful protection plan (up to a family of four; parents and two children) with a sum insured of RM100,000.

Redemption has to be done before July 31. To find out more about FWD Protect Direct, visit fwd.com.my/direct/protect-direct.

Additionally, 20 lucky winners will stand a chance to win Cuckoo Healthy home appliances worth up to RM128,888 in the “Nissan Buy & Win” contest when they purchase and register any Nissan model from May 1 to June 30.

* All terms and conditions apply