$!Ariel To Produce EV Sportscar With 0 – 100 Km/h Capability of 2 Seconds

Now the company is also going electric with a new sportscar called the HIPERCAR that has a radical body design with the chassis and subframes made of aluminium and body of carbonfibre to keep weight low. A fully operational prototype of the HIPERCAR (which stands for High Performance Carbon Reduction) has been completed and will form the basis for low volume production.

ARIEL is a small British carmaker that makes the unusual Atom and open-framed Nomad cars since the early 2000s. The Atom began as a student university project which drew enough interest that it became commercialized. It uses a few different engines, including Honda’s VTEC engine, and typically weighs under 650 kgs.

To be available in 4-wheel drive and 2-wheel drive variants, power is by inboard Equipmake APM-200 motors (one per wheel) with integral inverters and single-speed step down gearboxes direct to driven wheels. Each individual motor develops 220 kW (295 ps)/450 Nm; in 4-wheel drive, total power is therefore 880 kW (1,180 ps) and in 2-wheel drive form 440 kW (590 ps). Total torque is 1,800 Nm at the motor in the 4-wheel drive and 900 Nm in the 2-wheel drive car.

Ariel claims super quick times, not surprising given the very low weight of the cars. The 800 kW model is expected to go from 0 to 92 km/h in 2.09 seconds and 0 to 160 km/h in 4.4 seconds. With full torque vectoring, these times will be improved so that sub 2-second times to 92 km/h and sub 4-second times to 60 km/h are possible.

Without a range extender, the HIPERCAR is claimed to have a range of around 200 kms. Further range is possible with the inclusion of a Cosworth 35 kW CatGen (Catalytic Generator) turbine range extender to charge the battery on the move. However, refuelling of the range extender periodically will be necessary. The battery pack can also be charged at home or a conventional charging station.

Ariel has not indicated when the development work will be completed but production is likely to only start in 2024. They are accepting orders for the limited number of units that will be built, and each unit will have a very high pricetag since the volume is very low. – By Chips Yap