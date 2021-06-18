Arteon R-Line open for booking

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is now accepting pre-bookings for the new, locally-assembled Arteon R-Line 4Motion, which is expected to be priced between RM245,000 and RM255,000 when it launches.

Introduced in Malaysia last year, the flagship Volkswagen model combines a sleek silhouette with dynamic handling and performance. “All style and speed”, says VPCM, it is offered with new enhancements, including updated interior and exterior, new technology and a new engine.

As the first model to carry the new Volkswagen and R logos, its athleticism is further with sporty R-Line trimmings.

Its redesigned front grille and bumper are more prominent and compliments its full LED headlamps. At the rear, new LED 3D lights with sequential indicators adds character to the car’s sloping fastback design.

VPCM adds that the Arteon is built for performance and is powered by a 2.0L TSI turbocharged engine.

Paired with a seven-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), it produces a maximum output of 276hp and 350Nm of torque between 5,100 and 6,500rpm, all transferred via a 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Its quickest 0-100km/h sprint time is 5.6 seconds.

Its new cockpit highlights include a new steering wheel with haptic touch controls, ErgoComfort sports seats in Nappa Carbon leather featuring the new R logo and a premium Harman Kardon 700-watt 12-speaker audio system.

The 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment comes with voice and gesture control and now supports both wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the driver, a high-resolution digital cockpit offers convenience and customisation at the touch of the fingertips. As safety is a key feature, the driver assistance system n includes lane assist, side assist and driver alert.

The new Arteon R-Line 4Motion is available in five colours. Metallic options are Lapiz Blue, Manganese Grey, Pyrite Silver, while pearl effect colours are Deep Black and Oryx White.

Bookings can be made at the Volkswagen eShowroom here and and for additional information, visit the Arteon R-Line 4Motion page here.