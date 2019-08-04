$!Aruz delivery time cut to ‘earliest 1 month’, says Perodua

PERODUA has managed to reduce the waiting time of the Aruz to between one month and 1.5 months depending on model, from a waiting period of about between two and 2.5 months previously on increased production.

Due to the increase in production, Perodua estimates that its January to July sales achievement reached 140,900 for all models, which is on par with 140,900 units from the same period last year. The Aruz sold 17,989 units between January and July this year.

“In terms of comparison, the months of June, July and August last year saw a ‘tax holiday’ resulting from the elimination of the Goods and Services Tax or GST by the government, said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad (pix, bottom).

“Notwithstanding the circumstance, we are fortunate that our performance so far is comparable to the ‘tax holiday” impact’.”

On the Aruz, Zainal Abidin said Perodua was able to further improve on its production processes resulting in better delivery of the SUV.

“We continue to focus on quality and delivery as our customers comes first. We thank you for your continued and strong support which has led to the Aruz being the most popular SUV in Malaysia – this is truly an important milestone for us,” he said.

He added that Perodua is keeping to its sales target of 235,000 units by year-end which is an increase of 3.4% from 227,234 units sold in 2018.

On July 17, Perodua announced that it will increase its sales target to 235,000 units for 2019, an increase of 4,000 from its 231,000 target announced in January. The increase in sales target was to meet with strong demand for all its current models.

The total production target for 2019 has been revised to 249,000 units, up 2.9% from the previous target of 242,000 units.

Both manufacturing plants are operating at 97% capacity, which Perodua notes as stabilised at the optimum level of operating condition; this has increased from last year’s figures of 96.2% for PMSB and 94.6% for PGMSB, while defects per unit (DPU) at both plants have recorded steady declines.