Aruz introduced in Singapore

THE Perodua Aruz has officially entered its first overseas market – Singapore. At launch, it is priced at SGD92,999 (RM285,506.93), inclusive of the Singaporean goods and services tax and certificate of entitlement (COE).

“The Aruz’s arrival in Singapore marks the first seven-seater offered by Perodua in the island nation,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“With nearly 58,000 units sold in Malaysia since its debut in 2019, the Perodua Aruz was Malaysia’s best-selling SUV overall in 2019 and 2020. We are looking forward to sharing the Aruz’s space, safety, versatility, durability, practicality and fuel efficiency with our southern neighbours,” he added.

The Aruz is sold by Perocom Auto Pte Ltd at their sole outlet in Ubi. The sole authorised Perodua distributor in Singapore since 1997, Perocom Auto has sold the Kancil, Kembara, Kelisa, first- and third-generation Myvis, Viva, Axia and Bezza there.

Besides Singapore, Perodua also exports to Brunei, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, the Seychelles, Fiji and Indonesia (where the Myvi is sold as the Daihatsu Sirion).