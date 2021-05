MALAYSIA’S best-selling seven-seater SUV, the Perodua Aruz, has been updated for 2021 and is now on sale at unchanged prices of RM68,526 for the X variant and RM73,226 for the AV variant (on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia). Both variants now get side steps to ease ingress and egress, plus automatic door-locking above 20km/h (doors will automatically unlock in the event of a collision). A new Passion Red body colour (exclusive to the AV variant) joins the existing palette of Granite Grey, Electric Blue, Glittering Silver and Ivory White.

“Perodua expresses our gratitude to all our valued customers, whose feedback helped us tweak the Aruz to better satisfy the real needs and wants of the majority of Malaysians,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said. “With well over 60,000 sold since its 2019 birth, the Perodua Aruz was already the nation’s best-selling SUV in 2019 and 2020, but, true to the principles of Kaizen, we believe there are always ways we can make our products incrementally better.