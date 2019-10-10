Aruz serving the government

THE Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has purchased 55 units of the Perodua Aruz AV, marking the seven-seater SUV’s entry into the government sector and the model’s first fleet deal.

A delivery ceremony was held today at the ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya, where ministry secretary-general Datuk Muez Abdul Aziz symbolically handed a mock key over to ministry director of enforcement Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman.

“We thank KPDNHEP very much for choosing the Perodua Aruz and in doing so, supporting the Malaysian automotive supply eco-system, as over 90% of the Aruz’s components are locally sourced. The same is true of all our current models,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

“We understand KPDNHEP’s enforcement officers often take long road journeys in the course of duty. The Perodua Aruz is durable, dependable, spacious, practical, easy to drive and due to its many seating configurations, very versatile. Not forgetting conveniences such as the built-in toll card reader, integrated dash cam, HDMI, Smart Link, Bluetooth and navigation,” Zainal said.

“With Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0, six airbags and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), the Perodua Aruz has a maximum five-star Asean NCAP safety rating. It is also an Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) with a best-in-class rated fuel efficiency of 15.6km/litre, contributing to its low running costs.

“Factor in Malaysia’s largest vehicle service network and we are confident that KPDNHEP will find a faithful, useful and delightful companion in the Perodua Aruz.”