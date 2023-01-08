$!Aston Martin DB12 Officially Launched In Malaysia

ASTON MARTIN MALAYSIA has officially launched, the DB12. Touted as the world’s first “super tourer”, the DB12 made its global debut back in May of this year in commemoration of the legendary DB model line’s 75th anniversary.

The brand-new front end includes a bigger, redesigned radiator aperture, a reshaped splitter, and a track that is 6 mm wider up front and 22 mm wider at the back. Stylish new Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) trademark headlights with ornate surface details made of Light Emitting Diode (LED).

It is presented with the panache for which Aston Martin is renowned, fusing 75 years of DB legacy with segment-defining proportions fit for the first super tourer in history.

Aston Martin’s design language continues on the inside, where you will find a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, a powerful array of linked technologies, and Aston Martin’s next-generation bespoke infotainment system.

21-inch forged alloy wheels measuring 9.5J up front and 10.5J down back are standard on the DB12. Regular, classic, and modern designs are the three options available. Five-spoke wheels are optional. There are several hues and finishes available for multi-spokes and Y-spokes: Satin Bronze, Satin Black, and Satin Black Diamond Turned Y-Spoke; Satin Platinum, Satin Black, and Satin Black Diamond Turned Multi-Spoke; and Gloss Silver Five-Spoke.

If you look closely at the nose of the beast, you will notice the most recent version of the iconic Aston Martin wings badge sitting on it. As the first sports car to have new wings, the DB12 represents the start of a fascinating new era. The new design is complemented by smaller, frameless wing mirrors that further improve the car’s aerodynamic profile. Presenting door knobs welcome guests into the new cabin and makes access easier.

The driver is at the focus of the design, which combines modern conveniences with high-end materials and workmanship. With a high central console that allows full touch with the cockpit’s blend of contemporary display panels and interactive analogue controls, occupants sit below the shoulder line. While cabin ornamentation and unique trim details soften the bold, horizontal lines, driver-centric controls are ergonomically positioned along the interior midline to ensure maximum driver involvement.

This cosy hideaway, covered with fragrant, hand-stitched Bridge of Weir hides, exemplifies classic Super Tourer principles: relaxing comfort for success on all-day, long-distance trips, while yet offering the support and connection needed to provide the most enjoyable driving experience. New quilts with individual detailing and personality are shown in the DB12. High-end full leather or Alcantara interior settings feature the new quilting design.

A key DB12 accomplishment is the introduction of Aston Martin’s new infotainment system. It is the first internal system developed and built wholly by Aston Martin.

The new system is a fully integrated multi-screen system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is shown on 10.25-inch Pure Black, high-resolution displays with a resolution of 1970 x 720. According to Aston Martin, it features an incredibly quick capacitive touch control with a reaction time of just 30 milliseconds.

The DB12 maintains buttons for key mechanical operations including gear selection, drive selection, heating, and ventilation, offering a blend of digital and analogue controls. The most commonly used features are always simple to reach thanks to extra override switches for the exhaust, ESP, and chassis, as well as Lane Assist and Park Distance Control.

The DB12, the Aston Martin App, and secure data servers from Aston Martin serve as the cornerstone of this brand-new connected car ecosystem. The e-SIM that Aston Martin donated and financed to be implanted in the DB12 connects these three elements to global 4G LTE/GSM cellular networks.

The new Aston Martin is powered by a 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine in classic DB fashion. It produces 671bhp at 6000 rpm and 800Nm of torque between 2750 and 6000 rpm, a 34% improvement over the previous DB11 model. With a peak speed of 325km/h, it accelerates from 0 to 97 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The handling and characteristics make this the sharpest DB ever, according to Aston Martin. An 8-speed automatic gearbox and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff), which is a first for an Aston Martin DB car, transfer power to the wheels in the back. The vehicle’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system is connected to this differential. It may go from completely open to fully locked in milliseconds, unlike a conventional limited slip differential, giving the driver the fastest possible reaction for more accurate and reliable driving.

As you scroll through the dynamic settings, careful damper calibration enables the progressive introduction of more responsiveness and tighter body control, while suspension bushing adjustment provides remarkable refinement and isolation. This produces an elevated ride quality for smooth yet agile cruising in GT mode when combined with the E-Diff and ESC system, while Sport and Sport+ modes boost responsiveness and tighten body control, shrinking the car around the driver and bringing it to life on difficult roads like never before.

The DB12 has cast-iron 360mm rear discs with grooved and drilled faces and 400mm front discs for increased thermal capacity. A strong pedal that gives the driver an immediate impression of stopping power while yet producing a progressive reaction has been adjusted into the brake booster to enhance the pedal feel. This gives the driver more confidence.