$!Aston Martin Unveils Its First Ultra-Luxury Showroom

WITH the launch of a new ‘ultra premium’ flagship showroom in New York, Aston Martin has outlined its vision for future dealerships.

The ‘Q New York’ location is on historic Park Avenue, and the British company hopes to give ‘the most advanced premium specification experience accessible anywhere in the world’.

The first-of-its-kind facility will be a major aspect of Aston’s future customer experience strategy, with executives promising to create ‘the absolute finest possible atmosphere for its most demanding clients’.

Visitors are greeted by a massive window with one of the largest single panes of glass ever installed in a New York skyscraper, while within is an amazing 2,100-bulb chandelier spanning a stunning 40-metres.