ON Feb 4, from 13:30 to 15:00 Indochina Time (ICT), Nissan will discuss the future of electrified mobility in Asean through the interactive online webinar “Nissan FUTURES – Electrification and Beyond”.



Under the theme “Electrifying 250 million cars. An impossible dream?”, industry leaders, government officials, media and Nissan executives discuss the opportunity for carbon-neutral mobility in Asean.

Frost & Sullivan will unveil results of a new study on consumer perceptions towards electrified mobility in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled air pollution and traffic noise pollution as the top two greatest environmental risks to health.

Transportation produces an average high of 83dB noise level in key Asean cities, a striking 50% above the WHO advised level.

Nissan Asean regional vice president Isao Sekiguchi said: “As Asean governments and business leaders adjust to the new normal in 2021, electrifying 250 million cars in Asean is a key step in creating a more sustainable future in Southeast Asia.

“Moreover, environmental sustainability has been underlined by economists and consultancies as one of the key engines to accelerate economic growth.



“As the pioneer in electrified mobility, Nissan is committed to make this dream reality. But we cannot do this alone; Nissan FUTURES is the platform to discuss bold policies and business plans to dare the impossible.”

Sekiguchi will be joined in a panel discussion by Edmund Araga, president of the Philippines Electric Vehicle Association; Dusit Anantarak, Thailand ministry of industry office of industrial economics’ senior expert and Vivek Vaidya, Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific intelligent mobility seniors vice president associate partner.

They will shine their light on the changing attitudes towards electric vehicles over the last two years and the socially critical subject of changing mobility priorities in the years to come.

Nissan FUTURES is an event series in which subject experts from around the world discuss the future of mobility.

Since 2018, Nissan has organised Asean Nissan FUTURES events in Singapore and Hong Kong. The 2021 edition will be delivered online, allowing participants to join from anywhere. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in Q&A with panelists.

Register for “Nissan FUTURES – Electrification and Beyond” by email: ASEAN.Communications@nissan.co.th.



Nissan Asean will be in contact with you for the webinar invite and more information on this “must-attend” industry event.