MEMBERS of the public and Renault customers alike can look forward to more savings on subscription plans, selected vehicle parts and branded merchandise during the upcoming 15-day “Renault Passion Week” from June 5 to June 19. Available through the Renault Store on Shopee Malaysia, Renault Passion Week offers frequent “Shocking Sales” on featured categories, including discounts of up to 50% on subscription booking fees, up to 40% on sanitisation packages, up to 50% on Renault collectibles and up to 50% on Renault merchandise. Additionally, across the campaign duration, Renault Store vouchers worth RM20 for a minimum purchase of RM50, as well as 10% discounts on merchandise and parts are up for grabs, while stocks last. The vouchers are applicable for all items available in the Renault Store on Shopee including those on promotion. Those considering a Renault Subscription 1-Month Trial or Fixed Plan should take advantage of Renault Passion Week on Shopee and secure a booking to enjoy further reductions on their subscription fees.

Renault Captur Subscription June ‘Passion Specials’.

Subscribe to save more With strong interest in the 1-Month Trial and Pre-Owned Captur Subscription offers in the last two months, TC Euro Cars (TCEC) is expanding these great offers to the Fixed New Subscription plans in order to benefit a wider audience. For the Captur line-up, customers are able to enjoy 38% off their first six months’ subscription fee for a brand-new Renault Captur. Meanwhile, subscribers of the Pre-Owned Captur Fixed Plan will save 54% on their first to sixth-month fees. For a brand-new Renault Koleos, subscription customers can enjoy up to 17% fee reduction in the first six months. Those who select a plan for a brand-new Megane RS will save 25% on their first six months’ subscription fees. In addition to the Renault Store on Shopee, these offers are also available via the Renault E-Store at www.renault.com.my. Customers who book any of these subscription deals via Shopee during Renault Passion Week can save up to 50% on the booking fees and have up to Aug 15 to redeem their booking. Normal booking fee prices for the various plans are as follows: - Pre-Owned Captur 1-Month Trial Plan: RM50. - Pre-Owned Captur Fixed and New Fixed Plans: RM200. - Koleos Fixed Plans: RM300. - Megane RS Fixed Plans: RM500. The booking fee will be fully deducted from the subscription fee for those who complete their application process and fully refunded for those who decide not to proceed with their subscription. Meanwhile, customers of the Renault Subscription Switch Plans will receive a free one-month subscription as part of the June offers in conjunction with Passion Week. Customers are encouraged to visit the Renault website for the latest updates on Renault Passion Week as there are daily specials available and “Shocking Sale” announcements.

Renault Koleos and Megane RS Fixed Plan June ‘Passion Specials’.

New Koleos Signature Plus variant TCEC has also recently added on a new variant, the Koleos Signature Plus, which is a step up from the Signature variant that offers a four-piece aerokit (front, rear and sides) and digital video recorder (DVR). This is on top of the existing features that are already available on the Koleos Signature variant. The Koleos Signature Plus is available for retail from RM194,888 (on-the-road inclusive of SST, without insurance, for private registration in Peninsular Malaysia). Subscription fees are priced at RM2,899 monthly for a fixed three-year plan but with the June offer, customers only need to pay RM2,499 for the first six months.