Attractive year-end deals from Volkswagen

THERE is a Volkswagen for everyone and ownership is now made even more affordable with the year-end specials by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM). Available for all the models in the Volkswagen Malaysia’s current line-up, these deals are only valid until Dec 31.

For the thrill seekers, the new Arteon R-Line 4Motion is a model not to be missed. An embodiment of art on wheels, it commands presence with its assertive and distinctive design. This dynamic fastback with class-leading performance comes with RM2,000 savings. Those looking for an adventurous SUV that packs a punch may consider the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace.

Besides RM3,500 eShowroom rebate, customers will enjoy additional RM4,000 savings for the Tiguan Allspace Highline and RM2,000 for the Tiguan Allspace R-Line. Fans of the world’s best-selling mid-sized sedan, the Passat, can look forward to RM3,500 eShowroom savings.