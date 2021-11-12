Attractive year-end deals from Volkswagen

THERE is a Volkswagen for everyone and ownership is now made even more affordable with the year-end specials by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM).
Available for all the models in the Volkswagen Malaysia’s current line-up, these deals are only valid until Dec 31.
For the thrill seekers, the new Arteon R-Line 4Motion is a model not to be missed. An embodiment of art on wheels, it commands presence with its assertive and distinctive design. This dynamic fastback with class-leading performance comes with RM2,000 savings.
Those looking for an adventurous SUV that packs a punch may consider the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace.
Besides RM3,500 eShowroom rebate, customers will enjoy additional RM4,000 savings for the Tiguan Allspace Highline and RM2,000 for the Tiguan Allspace R-Line.
Fans of the world’s best-selling mid-sized sedan, the Passat, can look forward to RM3,500 eShowroom savings.
The sleek and refined Passat Elegance comes with additional RM6,500 savings and one-year free insurance; while the sporty and athletic Passat R-Line is offered with additional RM,5,500 savings and one-year free petrol.
All models are eligible for 0% sales tax exemption, so there are more savings to be enjoyed. Additionally, VPCM provides aftersales support with five years unlimited mileage warranty and three years of free maintenance.