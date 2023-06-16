$!Audi Malaysia Introduces Seven New Electric Models!

Erik Winter, Managing Director of PHSAM remarked that response for the Audi e-tron has been overwhelming from dealers and customers alike. “This is the largest product release for Audi in Malaysia, and we are elated to be the first country in the region to launch the Q8 e-tron. These top-of-range, high performance luxury vehicles have been highly anticipated, and are now set to captivate the hearts and imagination of Malaysians seeking a sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility option,” said Erik.

SEVEN fully electric Audi e-tron models were formally introduced to the Malaysian market today by PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the importer and distributor of Volkswagen and Audi cars for Malaysia.

Advanced aerodynamics with active components, such as controlled inlets to cool the front brakes, air curtains to direct airflow around the vehicle for minimum drag-inducing turbulence, and thermal management with cooling air as necessary, are used while keeping the traditional design lines of GT cars. Depending on the driving conditions, the rear spoiler can be extended into two configurations for the best airflow.

The e-tron GT’s lighting components are three-dimensional sculptures with a dynamic personality and digital aesthetics. Impressive illumination is provided by the standard matrix LED headlights, while the addition of Audi laser light in the e-tron GT quattro with Dynamic Package and the RS e-tron GT doubles the high beam’s range. Intelligent light distribution will prevent glare for approaching vehicles.

In the RS e-tron GT, the electric motor at the front generates 238 PS, while the motor in the rear produces up to 456 PS. The e-tron GT quattro’s front electric motor outputs 238 PS, and the rear motor outputs 435 PS.

Both electric motors have reserves available which can be activated by the driver during extreme driving situations. In boost mode (via launch control), the output of the RS e-tron GT can briefly increase to 646PS and torque goes up to 820 Nm. For the e-tron GT quattro, boost mode increases the output to a maximum of 530 PS for roughly 2.5 seconds, with torque bumped up to 640 Nm.

At maximum output, the RS e-tron GT will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, while the e-tron GT quattro will do the same run in 4.1 seconds. Continuing on, the RS e-tron GT will be able to reach a top speed of 250 km/h, with the e-tron GT quattro maxing out at 245 km/h.

Electric vehicles are noted for their almost silent running but with models like the e-tron GT, drivers will also appreciate having the emotive sporty sound backdrop that is associated with high performance. With e-tron sport sound, there is an authentic impression of the car’s performance, synchronised with the speed of travel. The high-quality digital sounds are generated by speakers inside and outside the car. Via the Audi drive select system, the driver can select the type of sound – from almost inaudible in efficiency profile to a powerful, sporty and voluminous expression of a GT.

The e-tron GT range is available in Kemora Gray, Suzuka Gray, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Daytona Gray, Ascari Blue, Floret Silver, Ibis White and Tactical Green.

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

With a streamlined profile created for increased aerodynamic efficiency, the Q8 Sportback e-tron presents a sportier appearance. The Sportback e-tron, like the avant-garde Q8 e-tron SUV, features the newest electric design language, including the expressive Singleframe mask and inverted grille, as well as the two-dimensional four brand rings.

The Black Package, which includes stealthy black exterior trim and solely red brake callipers, enhances the Q8 Sportback e-tron’s more assertive aesthetics.

To provide quattro all-wheel drive, the Q8 Sportback e-tron has powerful electric motors on the front and rear axles. Power output for the Sportback e-tron advanced is 340PS and 664Nm of torque, while the Sportback e-tron S line 55 produces 408PS and 664Nm of torque. Maximum torque is generated almost from standstill, propelling the Sportback e-tron advanced to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds. The same sprint can be completed within 5.6 seconds by the Sportback e-tron S line 55.

Both versions of the Q8 Sportback e-tron use high-voltage, high-density lithium-ion battery packs with generous storage capacity for a maximised range. At the same time, charging time is minimised with sophisticated thermal management. For example, using a fast Combined Charging System (CCS) takes approximately 28 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% for the 95 kWh battery and about 31 minutes for the 114 kWh battery with optimum conditions. In 10 minutes at a HPC (High Performance Charging) station under ideal conditions, the Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced and Q8 Sportback e-tron S line 55 can recharge to a range of up to 123 km.

Besides CCS, the charging socket can additionally accept a standard mode 3 charging cable for AC charging with a Wallbox at home or a public charging station. With AC charging, the time will be between 9 to 11 hours, with ideal conditions and 11 kW supply.

Imported from Audi’s factory in Brussels, the Q8 Sportback e-tron is available in Magnet Gray, Ultra Blue, Chronos Gray, Madeira Brown, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Daytona Gray and Glacier White (only for S line 5).

Audi Q8 e-tron advanced 50 and Q8 e-tron S line 55

Through the use of an expressive Singleframe mask and an inverted grille, the Q8 e-tron clearly distinguishes itself as an Audi. The Singleframe projector illumination on the Q8 e-tron S line 55 also contributes to the new brand’s distinctiveness. This is the first design to feature the newly created Audi four rings in a two-dimensional appearance, while still displaying a distinctive electric look.