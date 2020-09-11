B-segment SUV Kia Seltos open for booking in Malaysia

AFTER a media sneak preview on June 10-12, Kia Malaysia today finally announced that it is now taking in bookings for the highly-anticipated all-new Kia Seltos at selected Kia showrooms.

The “sophisticated and sporty” new Seltos comes in two variants, the EX and GT Line. Both are available in Glacier White Pearl and Gravity Grey.

While the EX trim also comes in Intense Red, Intelligency Blue is exclusive to the GT Line trim.

Both variants come with five years manufacturer’s warranty – terms and conditions apply.

The company is still not allowing us media fellas to mention here (or anywhere) the estimated prices for the Seltos. They will only be revealed on the yet-to-be-announced launch day, sometime next month.