$!Babyark Offers The Very Best Protection For Small Children In A Car

HOW much is the life of your child worth? Every parent will answer ‘priceless’, of course. Every effort will be made to ensure that this priceless human will be well protected from any kind of harm. And when it comes to travelling in a motor vehicle, that means providing the best protection in the event of an accident.

For small children, specially designed childseats to suit their smaller size have been in use since the early 1960s. Evolving from the designs by Jean Ames and Leonard Rivkin in 1962, childseats have offered better protection and comfort with the use of new materials and structures. Today, there is a wide variety of childseats and international standards to ensure they provide sufficient protection.

For parents who want to give their child the very best protection, babyark, an innovative child safety tech company, has introduced a new childseat for babies (and up to 6 years old) that is very advanced. It is designed and engineered to meet the highest standards of safety using unique impact-absorbing technology, advanced materials including carbonfibres and a comprehensive connected sensor system.

The baby seat, which also has the same name as the company, was developed by Frank Stephenson Design. Stephenson is the man responsible for the design of some of the most powerful and iconic cars including BMWs, Ferraris, Maseratis, McLarens, MINI and Fiat 500 models. For the babyseat, Stephenson drew inspiration from the worlds of aerospace engineering and performance cars and utilising military-grade technology.