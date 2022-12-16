$!BAC Delivers 150th Customised Mono Single-Seater Supercar

The single-seater supercar that’s road-legal

BRIGGS Automotive Company (BAC), a specialist carmaker, has delivered its 150th vehicle, a Mono R model which was commissioned by Hong Kong-based financier Julien Begasse de Dhaem. It is the 29th elite Mono R model that the British company has hand-built at its factory in Liverpool, England. BAC exports 80% of the cars it produces to over 45 different countries across 5 different continents. With the recent expansion of the company’s retail network to incorporate Germany, Singapore and Malaysia, BAC has rapidly scaled its global footprint and presence worldwide. “We remain proudly British while embracing our transition to a truly global enterprise and family. Mono #150 stands testament to our passionate global customers, loyal workforce, world-leading suppliers and dedicated global retail network,” said BAC Co-Founder and Director of Product Development Neill Briggs.

The Mono #150, like every unit built, is a unique design created to its owner’s personal specification. During the creative process, the customer liaised closely with BAC’s design team to build on the company’s philosophies of form enhancing function and deploying ultra-thin surfaces to cloak a phenomenal driving machine. The car sports a BAC bespoke livery affectionately entitled ‘Man in the (Satin) Mirror,’ featuring stunning digital metallic Satin Liquid Silver Paint with exposed satin carbonfibre BAC logos. Unique ‘Highlighter Yellow’ details applied to the Mono R’s airbox, rear wing, wing mirrors, diffuser tips and nostril accents further amplify the potent visual impact.

BAC’s design team worked with Julien to formulate a paint mix specific to the car to give an exceptional level of finish. A member of the design team then spent three days painstakingly masking the car by hand to ensure that the painted elements such as the ‘Highlighter Yellow’ technical specifications on the airbox translated onto the finished car with the utmost accuracy.

Extra-terrestrial inspiration “Like all of our customers, Julien immersed himself in the design process of the car’s livery, detailing and features through our BAC Bespoke Programme,” explained BAC’s Bespoke Specialist, Daniel Youd. “To initiate the consultation process, we studied our Livery Style Boards, with Julien drawing particular inspiration from the sci-fi curation. With the main body finished in bespoke Satin Liquid Silver Metallic and the lower body in exposed matter carbon fibre, the ‘Man in the (Satin) Mirror’ livery represents one of the most visually arresting creations ever to leave our Liverpool factory and stands as a very fitting tribute to mark our 150th model milestone.” To denote its status as the 29th Mono R built by BAC, the car features the number R29 subtly embedded in the centrally-mounted main beam light surrounds on the nose and on the rear arches. Julien also opted to display the number on the car’s rear wing and outline the car’s technical specification on the side of the airbox.

Mono #150 features ultra-lightweight carbon hybrid wheels, utilising the world-first technology BAC developed in an exclusive collaboration with British high-performance wheel manufacturer Dymag. The lustrous bronze finish on each wheel and Highlighter Yellow Mono logos complete the car’s bespoke exterior design package.