Balik kampung with Mitsubishi!

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering attractive promotions for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities, valid from today until May 31.

Customers who book and register a new Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0-litre or 2.4-litre will enjoy cash rebates up to RM4,000.

The 2.0-litre is priced at RM137, 888, while the 2.4-litre is priced at RM152, 888.

“Safety is the Outlander's strongest suit, befitting its role as a seven-seater family vehicle. The Outlander comes with 4WD, seven SRS airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Active Stability & Traction Control (ASTC), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard,” says MMM.

“Other helpful safety feature for a balik kampung journey includes Rest Reminder, which reminds the driver to take a break when fatigue steps in.”

The Mitsubishi ASX Compact SUV 4WD and 2WD come with cash rebates up to RM4,000.

The ASX 4WD is priced at RM133, 336.08, while the ASX 2WD is priced at RM118, 866.

The Outlander and ASX come with five years warranty/unlimited mileage.

The Triton Adventure X variant comes with cash rebates up to RM6,000.

Other new Triton Hari Raya promotions are as follows (model variant, price and cash rebate):

- Triton VGT Adventure X: RM135,200 (RM6,000).

- Triton VGT AT Premium: RM118,600 RM2,000).

- Triton VGT AT: RM105,990 (RM2,000).

- Triton VGT MT Premium: RM112,500 (RM4,000).

- Triton VGT MT: RM100,200 (RM4,000).

All Triton variants comes with five years warranty or 200,000km.

Service Deals

From May 2 to June 15, MMM customers who service their cars at any authorised Mitsubishi service centre are entitled for exclusive Hari Raya festive gifts.:

- Spend RM300-RM499 and get one unit of engine oil treatment.

- Spend RM500 and you will get 10% discount on labour and an exclusive Mitsubishi Motors kuih raya container.

- Spend RM1,000 and you will get a RM38 eVoucher, 10% discount on labour, an additional 5% discount on total parts and an exclusive Mitsubishi Motors kuih raya container.

Customers can get an additional RM20 eVoucher (valid for next service) when they service their vehicle and recommend a friend to test drive any Mitsubishi vehicle during the Hari Raya service campaign month.

*Prices are quoted on-the-road without insurance (10% SST inclusive) for individual private owners only in Peninsular Malaysia and not applicable in duty free zones. While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.