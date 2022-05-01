BAuto Training School apprentices graduate

BERMAZ Auto Berhad’s 185 students from its apprenticeship programme graduated recently. They were under three technical training programmes – 68 from Mazda Apprenticeship Programme (MAP), 60 from Mazda Mechanic Programme (MPP) and 57 from Body & Paint Programme (BPP).

All of the graduates are currently employed under Bermaz Auto and will be placed at the service centres for the three brands which the group operates: Mazda, Peugeot and Kia.

Bermaz Auto has also increased and upgraded the technical equipment and facilities at its new BAuto Training School (pix, bottom) to meet the aftersales workforce needs and to equip them with the know-how to handle next-generation vehicles, such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electricvVehicles (PHEVs).

The new training school, located in Shah Alam, provides Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to fit the requirements of all the three aforementioned vehicle brands.

The vocational programmes include BAuto Body & Paint (BABP) and BAuto Mechanics’ Programme (BAMP).

Those programmes are certified by Jabatan Pembangunan Kemahiran (JPK) and Institute of Motor Industry (IMI) UK, one of the accreditation centres on motor vehicle mechanic training providers.

BAuto has also introduced the BAuto Mechatronics Programne (BMP); a new programme that focuses on educating students in electronic and electric vehicle technologies.

The state-of-the-art training school includes a wide range of facilities such as the new E-learning & Computer Lab, Advanced E-lab, EV Learning Centre, Learning Management System (LMS) and a 22kW AC charger for electric vehicle training purposes.

The comprehensive facilities are designed to nurture the next generation of local talents, while ensuring that the local workforce can support and meet the service quality requirements at all the service centres operated by the group.

Also, students who graduated from the training school are guaranteed with an opportunity to be employed as professional technicians in Bermaz’s aftersales network.

Bermaz Auto executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh said: “The objective of the Bermaz Automotive technical and vocational academy is to give our young school graduates the opportunity to embark on a career in the automotive industry.

“This academy is also a platform for continuous training and development of our skilled human resource. To upskill them to meet the demands of the next generation vehicles which focuses on green and clean technology, autonomous safety features and better connectivity. Our programmes will be structured to encourage continuous learning.”

The company believes in creating a sustainable future for the youth by inspiring them to unlock their potential in the automotive industry and enhancing their lives with invaluable knowledge and practical skills.

If you possess the combination of passion, ambition and drive to pursue a career in the aftersales sector, you can submit your resume to bts6@bermaz.com.my.