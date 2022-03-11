$!Be a Boost Star millionaire with Nissan

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) has announced its latest “March Deal Boosters” campaign where purchasers of new Nissan models can become “Boost Star millionaires”.

The Boost Stars, normally accumulated through transactions using the Boost app, can be redeemed for rewards from the BoostUP catalogue.

Up to 20 million Boost Stars are to be given out during the campaign period throughout this month.

The Nissan models which can win the purchaser Boost Stars include the all-new Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo, new Navara 2.5L Turbo 4WD, X-Trail and Serena S-Hybrid. Additionally, free accessories packages and free maintenance services are also offered for even better value-for-money.

“With our latest campaign, we give the winning customers more flexibility in choosing the rewards they want by offering Boost Stars. They will be able to use these Stars to choose their preferred reward from the BoostUP catalogue, so each winning customer may get something different and something that they will truly appreciate. We hope that Malaysians will use this opportunity to buy a new Nissan vehicle while there is still the exemption of sales tax,” says ETCM.

Also during this month, visitors to Nissan showrooms who test-drive the Almera Turbo will receive a Watsons voucher worth RM30 in appreciation of their interest.

They can make use of the test-drive opportunity to experience the performance of the turbocharged engine as well as its fuel efficiency. “One owner was able to get fuel consumption as good as 18.4km a litre, which would give a range of up to 650km on a full tank,” says ETCM.

All new Nissan vehicles come with a five-year warranty covering manufacturing defects and other than the Navara, there is no limit on mileage travelled after registration. For the Navara, the mileage limit is 150,000km or five years, whichever comes first.

For customers who are not able to visit Nissan showroom, they may view offers, necessary product information and get doorstep test drive of their dream Nissan vehicle from the comfort of their home through the Nissan online showroom.

“What’s more? If a purchase decision is made, via Lazada Nissan Flagship store, a low-booking fee payment online is now available and our sales representative will be in touch to assist in completing the purchase process,” says ETCM.

Test-drives are also available for all other Nissan models. Appointments can be made through the Nissan Malaysia website.

For more information, customers can go to that site or contact the Nissan customer care centre hotline at 1800-88-3838.