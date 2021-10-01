Be loyal to Toyota and get rewarded

YES, your loyalty to the Big T will be rewarded! That is UMW Toyota Motor’s assurance to all Toyota car owners with the launch of its Toyota Loyal-T Programme, promising even greater value, better rewards and enhanced convenience that extends to ALL Toyota customers.

“We have a big Toyota family with many customers across the whole country and it has always been our endeavor to ensure that they feel appreciated,” said company president Ravindran K.

“Looking back, we have implemented numerous value-added initiatives and improved services to constantly increase customer convenience. These efforts and many more to come are a means of saying thank you to our customers for their continued trust in the brand and support and we would like to now consolidate all of these efforts with the introduction of a loyalty programme to reward our customers directly.”

With the Loyal-T Programme in place, all Toyota customers stand to earn points with vehicle purchase, vehicle servicing, spare parts purchase, vehicle insurance renewal as well as body and paint repairs at any Authorised Toyota Outlet nationwide.

With these accumulated points, customers can then exchange for E-service vouchers which they may redeem for future services.

This programme replaces the previous Toyota Merit programme which ended in June.

UMW Toyota Motor deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said this concept of a total reward scheme and all-encompassing membership structure is one that defines a long-lasting bond between Toyota and its customers.

“Buying a Toyota is just the beginning. Like any relationship, you will go through an introduction and as you come to know one another better, trust develops and over years the relationship strengthens.

“People come and go, but the bond will always remain. This wholesome membership structure for the Toyota Loyal-T Programme recognises this bond and it is a sign of our commitment that we will always be there for our customers for generations to come.”

To sign up for the Loyal-T Programme, download the Toyota Drive mobile application available from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Once the mobile application is installed and opened, customers are required to register their details with Toyota.

All information is maintained and safeguarded in accordance with the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (PDPA).

Toyota customers are encouraged to take advantage of the new Toyota Loyal-T Programme and all the rewards and benefits that it offers as UMW Toyota Motor continues to prioritise customer satisfaction and appreciation, adding even greater value to the entire Toyota ownership experience.