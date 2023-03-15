$!Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure Provides The Ultimate In Seating Comfort

Bentley’s Azure range, introduced in May last year, goes beyond the realms of just being comfortable. With this range – available for all Bentley models – the wellbeing of the occupants is paramount and not only is there superlative comfort along the way but the occupants can also arrive at their destination in an even better shape, more relaxed than when they left home or office.

WHEN one spends over a million ringgit on a car, it can be taken for granted that it will be of the highest quality with the best materials. If it is a sports model, then it would be expected to deliver truly high performance. And where comfort is concerned, that’s a given – with emphasis on the rear accommodation taking precedence over the front (unless it’s a convertible which would usually be driven by the owner).

The result is a Science-Informed Design approach that is used in the interior development of every Bentley Azure. This includes the Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheel Base) which is now available in Malaysia with a price starting from RM1,091,000 (without duties and insurance) and before the customer adds customization options.

Bentley’s interior designers have studied the subject of ‘wellbeing’ thoroughly and have approached it from even the scientific angle. In fact, the Azure development team even engaged a creative neuroscientist to work with them. Considering everything from light, to the patterns we see around us, to the impact of in-car posture and the importance and thermal comfort, the neuroscientist’s research paired with Bentley’s own measurements to give science-based analysis to the relaxing experience of travelling in a Bentley, as a driver or a passenger.

The Bentayga EWB Azure is the second generation of the model line which has been part of Bentley’s range since 2015. With the wheelbase of the flagship model extended by 180 mm, the overall length is stretched to 5322 mm, much of it given to the rear occupants. Said to be the largest cabin space in the luxury class, it is thus ideal for what the Azure range can offer in terms of wellbeing.

Customers get the Bentley Airline Seat specification which, as the name suggests, is akin to an airline seat (obviously in First Class and not economy class). This is the most advanced seat ever offered in a car and there are no less than 22 ways to adjust it with postural adjustment technology. Each passenger will have a personalized climate around his or her seat, the desired comfort level maintained by heating, cooling or ventilation so that the temperature is optimal.

Every 3 hours, pressure zones in six areas of the seat will make up to 177 adjustments automatically to maintain wellbeing. This dynamic support has been found to relieve strain, which can bring on mental stress and cause lack of focus. By continuously changing the shape of the seat to ease pressure points around the body, ‘dead spots’ and fatigue build-up are prevented.

Massage functions are not new and many luxury models offer them. For the Bentayga EWB Azure, there are 6 programmable settings. These settings promote the constant micro-adjustments in muscle and posture that are vital in preventing fatigue.

The Azure specification includes ‘wellness quilting’ which has fractal patterns of precisely crafted diamond quilted upholstery creating an eye-pleasing interplay of light and shade. And while Bentley customers will always have access to the full range of wood veneers, the Azure range includes 3 open pore veneers with a softer, satin, reflective quality that can bring on a calm mood.

The option of a Metal Overlay in the veneer of the fascia panel and doors gives an added layer of detail and refinement. Complementary to this are the alpha-wave generating symmetrical patterns that together contribute to making the cabin environment one for wellbeing and recovery.

For the 2023 model, there is Bentley Diamond Illumination (where light comes through tiny perforations in the soft door trim). There are 24 billion trim combinations available – with the total number of possible specifications running into the trillions – which means that similarities in two cars will be very coincidental.

The driver is not overlooked – after all, his wellbeing is also very important for safety and the seat provided is also of very high standards to minimize or prevent fatigue. The Touring specification provides advanced driver assistance technologies to help create awareness of the surroundings as well as autonomously act to prevent accidents.