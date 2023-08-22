$!Bentley Introduces The 2024 Bentayga EWB Mulliner

A new level of modern craftsmanship

THE BENTAYGA Extended Wheelbase Mulliner marks a new peak for Bentley, elevating the Bentayga lineup and the overall Bentley models. Bentley says this model enhances the existing blend of powerful supercar performance, all-terrain capability, dynamic driving, and limousine-like rear cabin found in the Bentayga EWB. The flagship Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner surpasses competitors in cabin space and its unique enhancements transform each journey into a cherished experience. Whether you’re seated at the wheel or in the spacious rear cabin, this SUV represents the pinnacle of luxury in the SUV category. The Bentley Bentayga EWB’s lines exude style and presence, complemented by Mulliner’s distinct design elements. Notable exterior features include exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels available in polished or grey painted and polished finishes. These wheels come with self-levelling caps that maintain an upright position as they rotate. The unique “Double Diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille from Mulliner are accompanied by Mulliner wing vents. Two-tone mirror caps in Satin Silver and body colour further enhance the design. From the launch, customers can opt for the Mulliner Blackline Specification, which treats all exterior chrome work and mirror caps with a glossy black finish (excluding Bentley badges). A glossy black 22″ Mulliner wheel completes the darker aesthetic. Upon opening the doors, a welcome illumination projects onto the ground, exemplifying the attention to detail that elevates the luxury experience beyond the ordinary.

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner was designed by the Mulliner team and has unique inside and exterior design features. The Bentley Airline Seat system is included as standard in the rear compartment, which is available in 4+1 and 4-seat configurations. The Mulliner Harmony Diamond Quilt, which adorns the seats and doors and displays exceptional craftsmanship, brings the interior to its pinnacle.

The Mulliner welcomes passengers into the cabin with illuminated three-dimensional treadplates and plush deep-pile Mulliner overmats. The interior offers a choice of eight curated three-colour combinations. These tri-tone compositions, consisting of main hide, secondary hide, and accent colour hide, are a distinctive Mulliner hallmark, exclusive to Bentley’s flagship models.

Each combination carries a unique name, like the vibrant blend of Hotspur, Beluga, and Linen called ‘Flare,’ or the deep blues and black of ‘Storm,’ accentuated by a White flash reminiscent of lightning against a night sky. For further personalisation, customers can craft their own Mulliner Bespoke Interior, selecting any three colours from the range, resulting in nearly 4,000 possible tri-tone interior colour combinations. The Grand Black veneer trim from Bentley exhibits a polished mirror-finish surface to go with these carefully chosen colours. The Bentley ‘B’ is featured on the door waistrails, while Mulliner chrome patterns cover the rear picnic trays. The passenger fascia is decorated with silver Mulliner writing and a Bentayga silhouette. Three-dimensional diamond-milled detailing on the centre console adds another depth of visual and tactile uniqueness. The centre console is anchored by a Mulliner clock, flanked by chromed bullseye air vents, creating a prominent focal point. The clock boasts a silvered face with a bezel finished in a distinctive knurled pattern. This aesthetic is mirrored in the digital instrumentation within the driver’s view. The instrumentation shares the same silvered finish and typeface for the numerals. While the interior isn’t entirely vegan, Bentley has shifted towards utilizing hides sourced from the meat industry, preventing them from ending up in landfills. These hides undergo sustainable tanning, using waste water from olive mills. The cabin features black veneer wood accents and a centre console adorned with a turned-metal design. The doors incorporate diamond-patterned perforated leather, backlit by LED lights. Adding to the opulence are deep-pile wool floormats and abundant Mulliner badging throughout the interior.