Bermaz Motor Opens Bookings For Mazda CX-3 1.5/2.0 Core Versions

BERMAZ Motor is accepting bookings for the latest Core variants of the Mazda CX-3 with a choice of two SKYACTIV-G petrol engines – 1.5 litres and 2.0 litres. The model is imported from the Auto Alliance factory in Rayong, Thailand, with the engines also being manufactured at the nearby Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing Thailand plant.

Prices (without Insurance) for the 2 versions are RM107,870 for the CX-3 1.5 and RM118,159 for the CX-3 2.0. Both SUVs have 6-speed SKYACTIV-Drive automatic transmissions. Only front-wheel drive is available.

Also available is the CX-3 High versions with a 2-litre SKYACTIV-G engine. With a more extensive list of features, this version is priced at RM131,359. The 2022 model’s features now include wireless Apple Carplay along with Android Auto for smartphone connectivity and a Qi Wireless Charger for compatible smartphones. A powered sunroof is also standard with the CX-3 High.

The infotainment system has an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen with a bright clear display. Also added is a 360o Monitor to give the driver a view of the surroundings. A seatbelt reminder is installed for all seats, especially useful as rear passengers must also be belted up by law.

This high-end version also gets an i-Activsense advanced driver assist systems comprising High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, Driver Attention Alert (DAA) and Lane Departure Warning System.

Six colour choices are available – Snowflake White Pearl, Soul Red Crystal, Jet Black, Machine Gray, Polymetal Gray and Platinum Quartz.

As with most Mazda models distributed by Bermaz Motor, the CX-3 comes with a warranty as well as free scheduled maintenance for 5 years (or maximum mileage of 100,000 kms) after original registration.