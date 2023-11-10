$!Bermaz Motor Unveils Upgraded Mazda3 And Mazda6 Models

New upgrades, features and styling

BERMAZ MOTOR has unveiled the 2023 New Mazda3, featuring a refined design inspired by Japanese aesthetics and a philosophy of “less is more.” The updated Mazda3 showcases elegance and maturity in its design, embodying a sophisticated and sleek appearance. Notably, the 2023 Mazda3 2.0L Liftback and Sedan variants have received significant updates, including enhanced connectivity features available as standard across all variants.

The Mazda3, previously recognised as the “Supreme Winner” of the 2019 Women’s World Car of the Year award, now incorporates new connectivity enhancements. Standard features across all variants include Qi Wireless Charging and USB-C ports strategically placed at the center console and armrest, providing seamless connectivity to Android Auto. Additionally, Wireless Apple Carplay is now available and accessible via the new 10.25-inch infotainment display screen. For an enhanced audio experience, the Mazda3 is now equipped with a premium 12-speaker high-performance Bose™ sound system. This sound system is meticulously designed to deliver an accurate and lifelike listening experience, enhancing the overall journey for both the driver and passengers.

In terms of safety, the 2023 New Mazda3 2.0 High and High Plus variants now come with added i-Activsense safety features, including Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS). These safety features, initially introduced in the 2022 Mazda3 2.0L Ignite Edition, further enhance the safety profile of the vehicle. It is available in a variety of vibrant colours, including Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Polymetal Gray, Platinum Quartz, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, and Snowflake White Pearl, providing a range of options to suit individual preferences. Imported from Japan as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, the new Mazda3 is now open for booking. The selling price starts from RM 156,059.00 and includes a comprehensive package of a 5-year Manufacturer Warranty, along with 5 years of Free Maintenance (excluding Mazda BT-50), covering labor, parts, and lubricants. This coverage spans five years or up to 100,000km, whichever comes first, reflecting Mazda’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

2023 New Mazda6 – 20th Anniversary Edition

The Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition is a commemorative release honouring 20 years since the inception of the first-generation Mazda6 in 2002. This special edition represents the brand’s fundamental message, “Zoom-Zoom,” encapsulating the essence of Mazda’s DNA. It stands as a testament to gratitude for all Mazda customers and embodies the enduring spirit of driving pleasure, incorporating two decades of refined driving experiences, styling, craftsmanship, and an interior that exudes elegance. The Mazda6 is distinguished by unique styling elements both inside and out. Notable exterior enhancements include a 20th Anniversary badge on the front fender, 19-inch Bright Metallic Alloy Wheels, and a Gunmetal radiator grille, contributing to a sportier and distinctive aesthetic. The interior features Tan-colored leather seats with the “20th Anniversary” embossed on the front seat headrests. The seats are equipped with front ventilation, enhancing comfort. Additionally, it boasts a Frameless Auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 7-inch Multi-info Display Instrument cluster, and a Rear Window Sunshade. In terms of connectivity, all 2023 Mazda6 variants now come standard with Qi Wireless Charging, providing a convenient and hassle-free charging experience for users. Safety is a priority in the Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition and Mazda6 2.5L Touring, as they are equipped with new i-Activsense safety features. These include Front & Rear Smart Brake Support (SBS), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop & Go, and Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS), enhancing overall safety and peace of mind for the driver and passengers. A wide array of exterior color options is available for the Mazda6, including Arctic White, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Machine Gray, Sonic Silver, Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Gray, and newly added colors: Platinum Quartz, Rhodium White Premium, and Artisan Red Premium (exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition variant). The Artisan Red Premium color, the fourth special color by Mazda, is crafted using Mazda’s unique Takuminuri painting technology, enhancing the Mazda6’s aesthetic appeal.