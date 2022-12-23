$!Bertone reveals GB110 – First of a series of hypercars

Only 33 units will be built and delivered in 2024

MENTION of Bertone will bring to mind the exotic supercars of the 1960s and 1970s, the most notable probably being the various Lamborghini models. Although Nuccio Bertone passed away in 1997, the greatness of the company as an automotive design studio has lived on. On the 110th anniversary of its founding, it has unveiled the first in a series of limited edition hypercars. This is the GB110, which starts a new era for Bertone under its current owners – Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci – who acquired the Bertone brand in 2020. “We are building this car for customers that appreciate the history and legacy of Bertone. And for connoisseurs who love sportscars with exceptional performance. It’s not only about raw power and performance. It’s about celebrating the long Italian tradition of timeless elegant cars,” said Jean-Franck Ricci, CEO of Bertone.

The GB110 is a limited-edition state-of-the-art hypercar, with an appearance which pays homage to pioneering Bertone designs from the 1960s and 1970s. Quintessentially Italian, its flowing shape has elements of the Alfa BAT series while also taking design cues from later wedge-shaped cars such as the Carabo and Stratos Zero. For instance, these two cars have inspired the apex claw on the rear wheel arch of the GB110.

The glass door recalls the an extreme design effect on the 1967 Lamborghini Marzal, or the Stratos Zero reproposed in smaller dimensions on the doors. These doors feature kinematics that allow a vertical opening movement, a solution that not only looks spectacular but also celebrates the extrovert character of Bertone’s designs.

“The car is designed to radiate the concept of complex elegance, and to look powerful from all angles. The front and rear are harmonised in a combination of concave and convex forms, and of tensed muscles intended to enhance the agility of the object,” explained Project & Design Manager Giovanni Sapio. “From the top view, we certainly notice the car’s floor plan which, from the front wheelarches, tends to taper into the side air intakes that lead air to the engine’s radiators, together with an air curtain generated by a bridge driving the airflow on the back of the car,” he said.





The technical aspects of the GB110 are minimal, just like the many concept cars that Bertone created before. The powertrain will have an output of 1,100 bhp and 1,100 Nm with the engine’s redline at 8,400 rpm. A 7-speed gearbox will be used and power will flow to all four wheels. The targeted 0 to 100 km/h time is 2.79 seconds with a maximum speed expected to be over 380 km/h. One interesting aspect is revealed though: the GB110 will be the first hypercar to fuel made from plastic waste. Bertone is partnering with Select Fuel, a company which has developed a patented technology to convert polycarbonate materials into renewable fuel. That it is using a liquid fuel would mean it will have a combustion engine, either alone or as a hybrid powertrain.