$!BFGoodrich Malaysia Introduces High Performance Tyres With 6-Year Warranty – Starts From RM500!

BFGoodrich has unveiled the ‘BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A’, an on-road, ultra-high-performance tyre that is said to elevate vehicle performance in both wet and dry circumstances.

The company says the newly released tyre provides for a thrilling driving with remarkable handling for leaping off the line, tight cornering and strong braking, so they claim. It comes in a wide range of sizes, covering the majority of the Malaysian market.

According to Prichapakorn Dangrojana, Managing Director of Michelin Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, the BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A is intended to maximise vehicle capability while also providing confidence and comfort at an affordable price. This newly introduced tyre is designed to attract new consumers to the brand and lure them into performance driving by providing outstanding performance at a great value.