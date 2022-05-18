Big Bike Pitstop-ing in Ipoh

THERE is a “Big Bike Pitstop” in Ipoh now – a motorcycle “pop-up store”, if you can call it that, operated by the Goh Brothers Motorcycles Sdn Bhd, a company under the Didi Group.

The group is already well-known in the local motorcycle fraternity as the sole Malaysian importer and distributor for Harley-Davidson, Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield and Zero Engineering motorcycles and products. It also has a lifestyle motorcycle hub “The Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya”.

The Big Bike Pitstop in Ipoh, located in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Jalan Kuala Kangsar), opened on May 13 and will be there till Oct 31.

It can be reached at 05-5299282 and is open daily, from 10am to 7pm, showcasing the latest products from Harley-Davidson, Aprilia, Vespa and Royal Enfield.

“Members of the public can drop by not only to see but test ride the latest models available. Also, great deals are assured during this six-month programme,” said the company.

Didi Group managing director Goh Kian Sin said: “We hope to work together with the state government to explore creating a biker hub like The Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya, in Ipoh. The Big Bike Pitstop is to create the momentum of things to come for the biking community here.

“Ipoh is not new to the group, as we have representation of auto brands such as Lexus, Volkswagen, Audi, Proton and lsuzu in Perak.”