$!‘Black and Steel’ Diavel 1260 S

AFTER launching the special Diavel 1260 Lamborghini version in November last year, created in collaboration with the car manufacturer, Ducati is further expanding the Diavel 1260 family with the arrival of the new Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” for 2022.

It is inspired by the concept of the Diavel “Materico” presented in 2019 on the occasion of the “Beautiful Boldness/Visionary Design” event during the Milan Design Week and subsequently put on display at MOARD (Motorcycle Art & Design), an exhibition dedicated to two-wheel design. The Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel’s livery is characterised by asymmetrical and refined graphics that combine glossy grey and matt black as the main colours, to which are added sporty touches in yellow, including the frame, the lower part of the tail and some finishes of the bike.

“The Ducati Diavel 1260 family, synonymous with style, innovation and performance, has won prestigious international design awards such as the ‘Red Dot Award’ and the ‘Good Design Award’. We are really pleased to present this new version in Milan, a city that has always represented a world benchmark in this sector,” said Ducati design director Andrea Ferraresi. “The Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel is a bike that does not go unnoticed. Its asymmetrical graphics, the contrast between matt black, grey and touches of yellow have been designed to enhance the power, design and sportiness of this bike.”