THE Hari Raya Aidilfitri is in full bloom at Sunway Pyramid, as the lifestyle shopping mall celebrates the festive season with a “Bunga-Bunga Raya” themed concourse. Literally translated as “celebratory flower” in Malay, the hibiscus will be the central theme of the Orange Concourse on LG2 this Raya from now until June 9. Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan said: “Under the umbrella theme of ‘Bunga-bunga Raya’, Sunway Pyramid has chosen our national flower, the hibiscus, to symbolise togetherness. “Just like how the different shapes and sizes of hibiscus reflect unity through diversity, we hope this hari Raya the spirit of togetherness continues to strengthen through the years.” Each mall has their take on this year’s festivities with the unifying theme of celebrating the flowers of Malaysia; from Hibiscus, Orchids, Bougainvillea, Geranium, Morning Glory and Jasmine.

Chan.

Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, each flower also has a different symbolic meaning such as togetherness, celebration, forgiveness, hope, new beginnings and purity respectively. Sunway Pyramid also teamed up with Naza Group of Companies to gift one lucky shopper with a Limited Edition Vespa. The stylish Vespa will be made extra special with artwork done by famous doodles artist Fritilldea.

Stand a chance to own this one-of-a-kind Limited Edition Vespa, made extra special with artwork done by doodle artist Fritilldea.

To stand a chance to own this one-of-a-kind Limited Edition Vespa, shoppers will have to complete the three activities at the concourse, scan a unique QR code at the concourse to download the new Sunway Pyramid mobile app and register for the giveaway contest which ends on June 9. The concourse is decorated in floral arrangements where shoppers can immerse in a journey through the unique indoor garden with five different activities, each representing a petal of a bunga raya. The first is snapping and sharing a creative photo on Instagram or Facebook at the Bunga-Bunga Swing.

From left: Naza Kia Malaysia head of marketing and communications Irhash Zamani, Naza Premira chief operating officer Farouk Faisal, Chan, Fritilldea and Sunway Malls chief operating officer Kevin Tan posing together with the Limited Edition Vespa 125S, courtesy of Naza Group of Companies.

Shoppers can then complete four actions at the Hopscotch Play Area. The Blooming Floral Walk is also not to be missed; taking a walk through the blooming flowers here will also earn shoppers a petal. Shoppers can also immerse in a unique interactive blooming garden and get creative by creating their very own flower show. The final petal is earned by taking a photo at the Floral Memory Lane photobooth. For those who would like to bring home floral gifts and décor for the season, they can visit the Flower Market by Fleurs or try their hand at fun arts and crafts workshops taking place at the concourse on selected dates.

Shoppers can tend to their very own mini garden by attending a flower decorative workshop on weekends. To further sweeten the festivities, shoppers can treat themselves to some Royce chocolate and shoppers who spend RM500 in a maximum of two receipts (RM400 for HSBC credit cardholders) can redeem a jar of Yankee Candle at the concourse.

With over 1,000 specialty shops throughout the mall including international fashion, beauty, sports and lifestyle, gadgets, toys and much more, shoppers will be spoilt for choice! Don’t forget to download the all-new Sunway Pyramid app where you can get exclusive deals that are not to be missed!