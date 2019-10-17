‘Blue Monster’ Isuzu D-Max 1.9 to do Borneo Safari

FRESH from its recent launch, the new Isuzu D-Max 1.9 will face its litmus test when it undertakes the task of conquering one of Asia’s most extreme off-road events – Sabah’s infamous Borneo Safari.

For over a decade, the Isuzu D-Max 2.5-litre and 3.0-litre have proven to be one of the most capable vehicles in the event, having safely and effectively transported members of the media through the rugged terrain despite receiving only minimal modifications to the basic vehicle.

“This year, we bring the challenge to the new 1.9-litre engine to prove just how capable it is over the unforgiving terrain despite its small engine displacement,” said Isuzu Malaysia chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki.

The company says the new “Blue Monster” features the revolutionary new 1.9-litre engine, the smallest engine in its class, yet produces more power and torque than the older 2.5-litre engine while consuming less fuel and weighing 56kg less.

“Through innovative design and engineering, the new model is expected to perform better in the difficult off-road conditions as it has in on-road situations where the new model has impressed thus far.

“Apart from the extreme mud terrain tyres, uprated suspension to accommodate the larger wheels, heavy duty body protection, a winch and an air snorkel, the Blue Monster remains virtually stock standard and resembles models available to customers off the showroom floor.”

The Blue Monster was recently handed over to the organising team of the Borneo Safari in Kota Kinabalu, as part of Isuzu Malaysia’s commitment as the event’s Diamond Sponsor to provide media vehicles for the event.

This year’s Borneo Safari is the 29th event in its history and the 13th year that it has received support from Isuzu Malaysia.

The event is scheduled to begin in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday and will take a more southerly loop, skirting Beaufort, Tenom, Keningau and Tambunan, before heading back to the city on Nov 3 for the closing ceremony.