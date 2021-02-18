BMW contributes to child car seat adoption in Malaysia

BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia recently contributed over RM20,000 in donations to the BMW Safety 360° subsidy programme via customer contracts funded through its online financing platform – BMW Engage.

In October last year, the first-of-its-kind online financing platform introduced by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia pledged on behalf of their customers to donate RM100 to the subsidy programme for every contract funded via the platform.

“We are pleased to announce that we will be able to subsidise over 300 more child car seats for families in need, from donations raised on our platform in the last three months,” said Tobias Eismann, managing director of BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia.

“We are especially grateful to our customers who have played a key role in contributing to this fundraising initiative. Although there is less travel during this period, we want to continue accelerating the adoption of child safety seats to ensure children are safe on the road when travelling is allowed again.”

First introduced in December 2019, the BMW Safety 360° subsidy programme recorded over 25,000 applications from parents in the B40 income group – signalling an urgency for child car seats accessibility in Malaysia.

The programme later also garnered the support of Shopee who came on-board as the exclusive E-Commerce partner, baby and children goods brands KU.KU Duckbill and Otomo, educational toys and games distributor Mideer, food storage sealing solutions provider Ankou and car performance parts and accessories provider Kakimotor, which further help drive the adoption rate of child car seats within the masses in Malaysia.

Each child car seat is made available with a RM50 subsidy and a RM13 delivery subsidy, in addition to a discounted price from Safe ‘n Sound that is exclusive for recipients of the subsidy programme.

As such, recipients of the subsidy programme will receive a unique Shopee voucher worth RM113 which can be applied upon checkout at this dedicated microsite: https://shopee.com.my/m/bmw-child-safety-seat-subsidy-programme .

“Despite the delay on the ruling for child car seat enforcement, BMW Group Malaysia continues in our effort to promote the adoption of child car seats via the BMW Safety 360° Programme,” said Sashi Ambi, head of corporate communications at BMW Group Malaysia.

“We believe this is a shared responsibility not just amongst our partners, but the parents and the community around them as well, that can help ensure the highest level of safety on the road – even if travelling is restricted in the current climate.

To find out more about BMW Engage or get financing pre-approval, go here.