BMW: Electrif-i-ing Rawang, Kuching; iX now in Sarawak

BMW Group Malaysia and one of its dealers Millennium Welt recently unveiled two new BMW i charging facilities in Rawang, located at Gamuda Gardens, to benefit both residents within and around the new township.

Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia said: “When we look to expand the availability of charging infrastructures across Malaysia, we also look to power beyond public malls and landmarks to equip townships and residential areas as well – where there is also high demand for access to charging facilities amongst electric vehicle users. We are thrilled to be able to provide residents of Gamuda Gardens and the town around it easy access to two new BMW i charging facilities, alongside our dealer, Millennium Welt.”

The new BMW i Charging facilities are located in front of the Gamuda Gardens Experience Gallery and will be available for public use.

A few days later, BMW Group Malaysia and its only authorised BMW dealer in Sarawak, Regas Group, introduced the first-ever BMW iX and a new BMW i charging facility at Regas Premium Auto Kuching, “elevating the Premium Electric Ownership Experience for BMW customers and electric vehicle enthusiasts in Sarawak”.

de Visser said: “2022 will be a momentous year for us at BMW Group Malaysia as we gear towards an electrified offensive that will transform the local automotive landscape to one that is electrifying and sustainable. As such, it is important that we continue working closely with all our stakeholders, especially our dealers, to ensure that essential charging infrastructures are in place to accelerate this shift across the country.

“The arrival of the first-ever BMW iX, as well as the installation of a new BMW i DC fast charging facility at Regas Premium Auto Kuching are testament to this approach and we are thrilled for our customers in Sarawak to experience Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure at its finest.”