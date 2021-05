BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia recently announced a commitment to reforestation efforts in Borneo with local social enterprise – Animal Projects and Environmental Education (APE Malaysia), in tandem with the BMW Group’s sustainability goals to reduce carbon emissions globally.

Company managing director Tobias Eismann said: “We recognise that climate protection is a shared responsibility. By playing our part in supporting planned reforestation efforts in the country, we look forward to helping mitigate climate change. BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia will be directly contributing to APE Malaysia’s Restore Our Amazing Rainforest (ROAR) programme, which aims to create and reconnect important forest corridors that have been degraded by deforestation.

“As a company, we are focusing more and more into tangible initiatives to support sustainability, beginning internally with our own initiatives to go digital in efforts to reduce paper consumption.”

The initiative will see contributions of RM100, made on behalf of BMW and MINI customers, for every funded contract of the following models* – the BMW 330e M Sport, 530e M Sport, 740Le xDrive, X5 xDrive45e M Sport, as well as the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4.

All funded contracts from May 1 to July 31 for the aforementioned models are eligible for this initiative.

Every RM100 will contribute to five new trees planted at the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary. Customers whose contracts contributed to the initiative will receive a photo, as well as an e-certificate with the GPS coordinates of their trees from APE Malaysia.

The ROAR programme also serves to restore habitat for endangered animals which includes the orangutan and Borneo Pygmy Elephant, as well as to counteract carbon footprint.

Earlier this year, BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia also successfully raised over RM20,500 via BMW Engage for the upcoming phase of the BMW Safety 360° subsidy programme.

The third phase of the programme will see over 300 more child car seat subsidies made available for parents in the local B40 community. The subsidy programme has delivered over 500 child car seats to date, since its inception in late-2019.

“Supporting the BMW Safety 360° subsidy programme is only natural for us at BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, as we strive to make safety on the road a priority for all. Although we are not able to ‘balik kampung‘ this year, we would still like to wish all Malaysians a safe, joyous and peaceful Hari Raya Aidilfitri,“ Eismann added.

*Terms and conditions apply.