$!BMW Group Malaysia Introduces Updated BMW 3-Series Variants And MINI Electric, Plus An Electric Scooter

Updated products to start off the new year

TO start off 2023, BMW Malaysia has launched three updated variants of the BMW 3-Series (G20) – the 320i M Sport, 330i M Sport and 330e M Sport. All three models are assembled locally at the BMW facility in the Inokom manufacturing complex in Kedah. Prices for the new models are as follow: BMW 320i M Sport – RM283,800; BMW 330i M Sport – RM317,800; and BMW 330e M Sport – RM298,800. While all three models have 2-litre turbocharged engines, the 330e M Sport has a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 292 bhp/420 Nm output. The electric-only range with a fully charged 12 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is up to 60 kms. All three variants are fitted with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

Styling updates in details The iconic design of the 3-Series is maintained with some details updated for 2023. The kidney grille takes on a modified outline for an even more muscular look, while the LED headlights have been redesigned to further emphasise the width of the car.





From a distance, the identity of the 3-Series will be clear with the expressive daytime running lights (DRLs) arranged in the shape of an inverted L. The rear is defined by two distinctive tailpipes which have been increased to 100 mm in diameter for a sportier look, accompanied by a strongly contoured diffuser. The M Sport package that is standard for all three cars includes 18-inch M light alloy wheels Double-spoke style 848 M Bicolour with staggered tyres. While the 320i and 330i have M Sport Suspension, the 330e gets Adaptive M Suspension.

Accentuating the overall dynamic look of the sedan are the M Aerodynamics package and M High-gloss Shadowline.

BMW Curved Display A new feature of the latest versions is the BMW Curved Display, with a 12.3-inch Information Display and 14.9-inch touchscreen Control Display integrated into a slender, unframed form. The dominant panel on the dashboard is angled slightly towards the driver, enhancing viewing and also underlining the fact a BMW is a driver’s car. The Connected Package Professional, which includes the digital services such as Remote Services, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is now standard equipment in all BMW models from 2023 onwards.

The interior has a sporty ambience with the M Sport Package elements such as M entry sills with a stainless-steel look, M driver’s footrest and M pedals with a stainless-steel look, sport seats for driver and front passenger, M Anthracite headliner, instrument cluster with M specific display and M Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite interior trim. As with other new BMW models, owners will enjoy a 5-year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme, Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline, BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card, and BMW Service Online.

Update for MINI Electric For 2023, the MINI Electric is also available in Nanuq White, besides Silver and Midnight Black. The new colour choice has mirror caps in yellow/black and roof in Black. The 3-door hatchback also comes with a panoramic sunroof as well as heated seats as standard.





Besides the usual active safety systems, the MINI Electric also has the Driving Assistant suite with Lane Departure Warning, Approach Control Warning and Light City Braking, and a Rear View Camera





Priced from RM193,834, the MINI Electric is powered by a single electric motor that produces 184 bhp/270 Nm. Its electricity supply comes from a 28.9 kWh battery pack which is claimed to be good up to 232 kms before recharging is needed. To recharge a fully empty battery pack will take 3.5 hours with an 11kW AC charger but with a 50 kW DC charging station, it can be as quick as 36 minutes from 0 to 80%.

First BMW electric scooter BMW Malaysia’s promotion of electric mobility is not confined to just cars as it will soon offer an electric scooter from its BMW Motorrad brand. Known as the CE 04, it uses some of the electric technologies from BMW cars and is powered by a 31 kW/62 Nm motor. The 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack can provide a range of up to 130 kms and with an integrated charger. recharging can be done at any regular household power socket, wallbox or public charging station.