BMW Group remains world’s leading premium automotive company in 2018

THE BMW Group has achieved its eighth consecutive annual sales record with a total of 2,490,664 (+1.1%) BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce delivered around the world in 2018.

Best-ever figures were achieved by both BMW and Rolls-Royce, while the company’s portfolio of electrified BMW and MINI vehicles grew sales by 38.4% compared with the previous year.

“This sales result reconfirms the BMW Group’s position as the world’s number one premium automotive manufacturer,” the company proclaims.

Record BMW result in 2018 – growth driven by X and 5 Series

2018 saw the BMW brand achieve its highest-ever annual sales with a total of 2,125,026 (+1.8%) vehicles delivered around the world.

The brand’s biggest growth drivers were the BMW X vehicles, thanks to the introduction of the BMW X2 early in 2018 and the extension of X3 production to China and South Africa, in addition to the USA, total BMW X family sales increased by 12.1% to 792,590.

This means these popular premium sports activity vehicles accounted for 37.3% of total BMW sales in 2018 (33.8% in 2017).

Another significant growth driver for the brand was the 5 Series, which was fully available in all markets throughout 2018.

Sales of the world’s most popular premium large saloon increased by 12.7% in 2018 with a total of 328,997 delivered to customers around the world.

Target achieved: Over 140,000 electrified vehicles delivered in 2018

The broad range of BMW Group electrified vehicles continues to win over increasing numbers of customers, confirming the company’s leading role in premium electromobility.

In total, 142,617 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles were sold around the world in 2018, an increase of 38.4% on the previous year.

The plug-in hybrid BMW 530e (fuel consumption combined: 2.3-2.1 l/100 km; power consumption combined: 13.9-13.3 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 52-47 g/km) was the company’s top-selling electrified vehicle in 2018.

In total, 40,260 were sold around the world, accounting for 12.2% of global 5 Series saloon sales.

Meanwhile the MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 (fuel consumption combined: 2.5-2.4 l/100 km, power consumption combined 13.7-13.4 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 56-55 g/km) was delivered to 13,219 customers around the world, accounting for 13.3% of all MINI Countryman sales.

2018 was the fifth consecutive year of increased annual BMW i3 sales. The introduction of an optional new, more powerful battery helped grow i3 sales by 10.6% in 2018 with a total of 34,829 delivered worldwide.

“We are delighted to have clearly surpassed our stated target of selling 140,000 electrified vehicles in 2018 and believe that by the end of 2019, there will be half a million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads,” said member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for sales and brand BMW, Pieter Nota.

“By 2025, the BMW Group will have at least 25 electrified vehicles in its model line-up, 12 of which will be fully-electric.”

Strong growth at BMW M GmbH: Target smashed two years early

The performance cars of BMW M GmbH also achieved a new sales record with more than 100,000 (102,780 / +27.2%) of these thrilling vehicles delivered to customers around the world in 2018, meaning that ambitious milestone has been reached two years ahead of schedule.

Top sellers include the BMW X3 M40i (19,670), M2 (13,731) and the M5 (7,823).

Electrifying MINI story continues

In 2018, deliveries of MINI brand vehicles were down 2.8% (361,531) compared to the record sales achieved in 2017.

2019 is set to be an exciting year for the brand, with the battery-driven MINI Electric set to make its first appearance towards the end of the year.

“Despite challenging market conditions, MINI is a brand which continues to enthuse and excite its customers; I am confident that the introduction of the hotly anticipated MINI Electric will generate even more enthusiasm,” said Peter Schwarzenbauer, BMW AG board member responsible for MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad.

Record achievement: Best-ever sales at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In 2018, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved annual sales of 4,107 units (+22.2%), the highest in the marque’s 115-year history.

“Customer demand for all model families has remained buoyant, with Phantom a major growth driver and Ghost the best-selling model,” commented Schwarzenbauer.

“We are also delighted by the exceptional response to the all-terrain Cullinan, with the first of these having been delivered to customers in time for Christmas, and a very strong order book filled into the third quarter of this year.”

2018 also saw record numbers of Bespoke commissions, further reinforcing Rolls-Royce’s position as a true Luxury House.

Straight Eight: BMW Motorrad achieves record sales again

BMW Motorrad achieved an eighth consecutive record year, with more motorcycles and maxi-scooters delivered to customers than ever before.

Sales across the range increased by 0.9% with a total of 165,566 units delivered worldwide.

“2018 was an important year for BMW Motorrad, with a total of nine emotional and innovative new models starting production,” said Schwarzenbauer.

“Introducing that many new models has been a challenge but one we’re proud to have mastered, as this new sales record proves. I’m sure we’ll build on that success through 2019.”

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

Asia drove much of the company’s sales growth in 2018, with mainland China achieving solid growth thanks in part to full availability of the 5 Series and the popularity of the locally-produced 1 Series saloon.

Meanwhile the Americas also contributed to the BMW Group’s overall sales increase, with BMW being the only established premium manufacturer to achieve sales growth in the USA in 2018.

Ongoing political and economic uncertainty in several markets mean that combined BMW & MINI sales in Europe are at the same high level as last year.

BMW Group was the leading premium manufacturer in the UK, where the company also increased its share of the market.

Increased market share was also achieved in Germany, where total BMW & MINI sales in 2018 were greater than in the previous year.