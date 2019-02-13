BMW has ‘Product Geniuses’ now

BMW Malaysia has introduced the BMW Product Genius Programme for the first time in the country, with seven BMW Product Geniuses having been trained and deployed successfully to three dealerships in Klang Valley.

Company managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “Conventionally, stepping into a car dealership can be an intimidating experience for customers, as they may feel pressured into making purchasing decisions before being allowed to familiarise themselves fully with the products.

“With this in mind, our BMW Product Geniuses are on hand to provide customers with a pressure-free experience. From these highly personalised interactions, we aim for customers to derive Sheer Driving Pleasure from the very beginning of their BMW Ownership Experience.”

BMW Product Geniuses are meticulously selected and trained within select dealerships under the close guidance of BMW Malaysia, before qualifying as BMW product and brand experts.

Their role complements that of a Sales Advisor, as they are focused on acquainting customers with every aspect of the BMW vehicle portfolio, from conducting needs analyses, product presentations to facilitating test drives.

“In addition to being a friendly face, the Product Genius is equipped with the expertise to explain and demonstrate the use of each feature and function of a BMW vehicle, and offer insights on product benefits suited to a particular customer’s specific needs.

Overall, BMW Product Geniuses occupy a key role as neutral customer consultants, ambassadors for the brand, and knowledge touchpoints within the dealership,” added Hoelzl.

In the pilot programme last year, the first batch of BMW Product Geniuses were successfully trained and deployed in early December to three dealerships in Klang Valley – Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur, Auto Bavaria Glenmarie, and Ingress Auto Damansara.