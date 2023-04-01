BMW i Range Gets More Powerful iX xDrive50 Sport

BMW Malaysia has started off the new year with the addition of another variant in the BMW iX range, this being the iX xDrive50 Sport. It joins the iX xDrive40 (available in two versions) which was launched last year.

According to Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, the additional variant exemplifies the brand’s commitment towards shaping the future of Electrified Mobility in Malaysia, not only in expanding the product offerings but also infrastructure to accommodate a thriving electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

“Our efforts to electrify the automotive landscape in Malaysia has always worked in tandem with the government’s agenda for electrification, and we are set to see further developments in this aspect with our many new industry partners as well,” he said.

The iX is the fourth model line in the BMW i range of electrified vehicles. It serves as a showcase of the company’s technologies and uses the 5th generation BMW eDrive technology. This technology is centered around a drive unit which brings together the electric motor, power electronics and transmission as a highly integrated package within a single housing.

5th generation BMW eDrive

Compared to the iX xDrive40, the iX xDrive50 Sport offers higher performance with the powertrain generating a higher output of 385 kW (523 bhp)/765 Nm. The lithium-ion battery pack is likewise increased in capacity to 111.5 kWh which is claimed to enable a range of up to 630 kms.

The higher output from the motors enables the iX xDrive 50 Sport to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds, and it could go beyond 200 km/h but is electronically limited to that top speed.

The EV has Flexible Charger Cable Mode 2 and Fast Charging Cable Mode 3 and the battery pack can be charged from empty to 80% within 35 minutes with the use of a DC Fast Charger. With an 11 kW AC Wallbox Charger (which owners can install at home), the time to 100% is said to be 10 hours 45 minutes.

BMW Malaysia doesn’t just sell EVs but also makes sure that owners can easily get their vehicles recharged when the travel long distances. Besides charging stations at its authorised dealers, it has also collaborated with other service providers to offer over 610 charging points nationwide at this time.

For the Malaysian market, the iX xDrive50 Sport will be fitted with 22-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic wheels 1021 multi-colour with a 3D polished buff. The 17-inch brake calipers are finished in Blue.

To enhance the driving experience, the iX xDrive50 Sport has BMW Iconic Sounds Electric that creates an immersive atmosphere, demonstrating the immediate connection between sound and vehicle. Developed in collaboration with film score composer and Academy Award winner, Hans Zimmer, this feature generates configurable soundscapes that are matched to the vehicle’s character.

Inside, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional complements the curved 12.3-inch instrument display and 14.9-inch central display. Standard features include the multifunctional seat for the driver, wireless charging and automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control. Entertainment is provided via the Harman Kardon surround customised for the cabin.

Priced from RM546,800 (without insurance), the iX xDrive50 Sport is available in Mineral White, Alpine White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sophisto Grey Metallic with Brilliant Effect, Phytonic Blue Metallic, and Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic. Two new colours – Individual Storm Bay Metallic and Aventurine Red Metallic – are also available with an additional charge of RM6,200. For the interior, customer may choose between Interior Design Atelier in Mocha or Black, or opt for the Interior Design Suite in Amido or Castanea which will cost an additional RM17,300.