$!BMW M’sia introduces BMW Shop Online, BMW Engage

BMW Group Malaysia has introduced two new online platforms, BMW Shop Online and BMW Engage, as a way to digitalise the full premium ownership experience for their customers in Malaysia.

With the new online touchpoints, the premium automaker is also driving its “Unplug & Play” campaign with more online-exclusive offers for the BMW 530e Sport and BMW 530e M Sport.

“We are pleased to introduce our new digital touchpoints, BMW Shop Online and BMW Engage to continue providing a seamless ownership experience for our customers during this period,” said Harald Hoelzl, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia, referring to the movement control order (MCO) period.

“Though we are not all able to physically serve our customers at our dealerships at the moment, we hope that they will find Joy in our digital world, and later, Joy in a new era of mobility when the MCO is lifted – one that embodies not only Sheer Driving Pleasure but also the highest levels of responsibility.”

He added: “Joy.Electrified by i will lead our next steps in shaping the future of mobility for Malaysia. This campaign kicked off with Unplug & Play as a way to increase the uptake of electrified vehicles in the country and today, we are pleased to be able to extend that offer for all our customers with online-exclusive campaigns for the BMW 530e Sport and BMW 530e M Sport.”

Tobias Eismann, managing director of BMW Credit (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, meanwhile, said: “We are all doing our part to #StayAtHome and #FlattenTheCurve. However, we believe that staying at home should not be a limitation.