$!BMW M’sia introduces BMW Shop Online, BMW Engage

BMW Group Malaysia has introduced two new online platforms, BMW Shop Online and BMW Engage, as a way to digitalise the full premium ownership experience for their customers in Malaysia.
With the new online touchpoints, the premium automaker is also driving its “Unplug & Play” campaign with more online-exclusive offers for the BMW 530e Sport and BMW 530e M Sport.
“We are pleased to introduce our new digital touchpoints, BMW Shop Online and BMW Engage to continue providing a seamless ownership experience for our customers during this period,” said Harald Hoelzl, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia, referring to the movement control order (MCO) period.
“Though we are not all able to physically serve our customers at our dealerships at the moment, we hope that they will find Joy in our digital world, and later, Joy in a new era of mobility when the MCO is lifted – one that embodies not only Sheer Driving Pleasure but also the highest levels of responsibility.”
He added: “Joy.Electrified by i will lead our next steps in shaping the future of mobility for Malaysia. This campaign kicked off with Unplug & Play as a way to increase the uptake of electrified vehicles in the country and today, we are pleased to be able to extend that offer for all our customers with online-exclusive campaigns for the BMW 530e Sport and BMW 530e M Sport.”
Tobias Eismann, managing director of BMW Credit (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, meanwhile, said: “We are all doing our part to #StayAtHome and #FlattenTheCurve. However, we believe that staying at home should not be a limitation.
“With the BMW Shop Online and BMW Engage, our customers will be able to browse and interact with the brands that represent the BMW Group in a manner that is responsible and safe. The fully-digital experience will ensure that we are able to provide the premium ownership experience to our customers from a safe distance in this period.”
BMW Shop Online is a fully digital platform that enables a seamless digital showroom experience from the comfort of your home.
Beginning with the 530e M Sport and 530e Sport, the platform also unveils the all-new BMW X6 and the all-new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, before the full portfolio of every BMW model is made available – a convenient process for customers and fans to have an all-new experience with the brand during this period.
BMW Engage, a first-of-its-kind online financing platform introduced by BMW Credit further complements the BMW Shop Online customer journey as it provides a contactless experience, enabling customers the flexibility to apply and get pre-approval for their financing from the comfort of their home via a simple and seamless application process.
The ‘Unplug & Play’ online-exclusives for the 530e can also be found on BMW Shop Online with attractive cash rebates from RM10,000 and RM20,000 for the 530e Sport and 530e M Sport respectively, an interest rate of 0.00% for both models, as well as be in the running to drive home the all-new BMW i8 Coupe.
New owners can also look forward to receiving a BMW i Wallbox when booking the 530e Sport online.
Additionally, online booking of both the models equips new owners with the BMW ChargeNow card, that grants straightforward access to partner charging stations like ChargEV by Malaysian Green Technology Corporation. With the BMW ChargeNow service, customers can enjoy 24/7 support and access to all charging locations in ChargEV’s growing network which now offers more than 270 charging facilities nationwide.
New owners of the 530e M Sport will also receive the BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable.
The online-exclusive offer is available from now until June 30. Customers can now make bookings for the 530e Sport and 530e M Sport at RM1,000 via the BMW Shop Online at http://shop.bmw.com.my/.
To get financing pre-approval before shopping, customers can visit BMW Engage via https://www.bmwfs.my/.