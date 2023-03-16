BMW M340i xDrive & 330Li M Sport Join Updated 3-Series Range

THE updated 2023 BMW 320i M Sport, 330i M Sport and 330e M Sport launched in January are joined by another two variants of the G20 generation – the M340i xDrive and 330Li M Sport. As with the variants introduced earlier, these two additional ones also have similar refreshed exteriors and a redesigned interior, including the BMW Curved Display. “The BMW 3-Series has been a consistent and excellent representation of BMW’s values and promise of Sheer Driving Pleasure. A global bestseller, the BMW 3-Series’ inherent qualities of sportiness, comfort, efficiency and innovation resonate strongly with Malaysians as well, propelling it forward as the best-selling premium executive sedan here year after year,” said Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia. “Holding strongly to our belief that the ‘Power of Choice’ should be firmly in the hands of our customers, we are pleased to introduce two new additions to the New BMW 3-Series line-up in Malaysia,” he said.

More expressive appearance The latest M340i xDrive has received a more expressive frontal appearance with a distinctive hexagonal kidney grille inspired by motor racing. It is flanked by Adaptive LED headlights with the added convenience of High-Beam Assistant to maximise illumination at all times. Included with this variant are M exterior mirrors, 19-inch M wheels in Double-Spoke Style 791 M Bicolour, within which are M Sport Brakes in Blue High-Gloss. The rear end identifies the M340i xDrive with the M Rear Spoiler and free-form design exhaust tips. As standard, the M340i xDrive comes with the M Aerodynamics Package and M High-Gloss Shadowline. The new 330Li M Sport, which is more luxury oriented, has similar cosmetic updates with slimmed-down LED headlights, also incorporating the High-Beam Assistant. If this variant looks longer than the 330i M Sport, it’s not an illusion as its body is 110 mm longer (that’s why it has the ‘L’ in its designation). Each corner has 18-inch M wheels in Double-Spoke Style in 848 M Bicolour. Like the M340i xDrive, the M Aerodynamics Package and M High-Gloss Shadowline with extended contents are also standard for the 330Li M Sport. Customers can also select the M Sport Pro version for M340i xDrive, with enhancements such as 19-inch M wheels in Double-Spoke Style 792 M Bicolour Jet Black, M lights Shadowline, M Sport brake calipers in High-Gloss Red, M High-gloss Shadow Line with extended contents, including kidney grille frame and slats in High-Gloss Black. and M Rear Spoiler in Black Sapphire. Modernised interior Inside, the highlight of the latest range is the BMW Curved Display with a 12.3-inch Information Display and 14.9-inch touchscreen Control Display. Integrated into a slender, unframed form, the dominant panel on the dashboard is angled slightly towards the driver, enhancing viewing and also underlining the fact that a BMW is a driver’s car.