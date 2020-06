BMW Malaysia today introduced the new BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport, the newest locally-assembled electrified mobility model from the BMW X range. BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said that as the pioneering model in the BMW X range, the X5 has proven over the years as the most efficient and powerful premium Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) on the road.

Hoelzl (right) and BMW Group Malaysia head of corporate communications Sashi Ambi presenting the new X5 xDrive45e M Sport.

“Last year, the BMW X5 accounted for more than 25% of the BMW X range deliveries with over 3,000 units. We are certain the new BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport will continue to uphold the legacy of its iconic predecessors.” Renowned as the best-selling SAV in its segment worldwide, this new X5 arrives with an “electrifying core for supreme driving pleasure”, along with a whole new level of performance, innovation and convenience.

The new SAV features unique updates to its iconic sporty appearance, including slim Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Selective Beam and front LED fog lights that complement the signature bold kidney grille in front. With the M Sport package, the new X5 xDrive45e is equipped with 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Star Spoke style 740 M Bicolour, along with the signature M Sport brake.

Powering the new X5 is a three-litre six-cylinder engine complete with the BMW eDrive technology. With a combined maximum output of 394hp and a combined peak torque of 600Nm, the new SAV generates a top speed of 235km/h. The century sprint can be made in only 5.6 seconds. On full-electric mode, the SAV has an electrical driving range of up to 77km on a full charge and is able to travel at a top speed of 135km/h.

The new SAV also features a low fuel consumption of 2.5 l/100km and reduced carbon emission of 56g/km. The formidable engine is complemented by a revised eight-speed Steptronic transmission with enhanced shift dynamics. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The new X5 xDrive45e M Sport is now also equipped with the two-axle air suspension on the front and rear axles, maximising its dynamic ability and comfort. Inside, the cockpit of the X5 xDrive45e M Sport is stylishly fitted with Leather Vernasca upholstery for a touch of elegance.

The interior also features M leather steering wheel, an electrically adjustable steering wheel, sport front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat, four-zone automatic air conditioning and the instrument panel in Sensatec. Excellent music for driving is further boosted with the 464W 16-Speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The boot capacity can be easily increased from 500 litres to 1,720 litres. The new SAV also comes with automatic tailgate operation with contactless opening and closing functions, along with a two-section tailgate for ease of loading. The top section can be opened electrically, while the bottom section is released manually. The highlight of the new X5 xDrive45e M Sport is the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with gesture control and intelligent personal assistant.

The Live Cockpit Professional combines the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display with an equally large touchscreen control display. Rear passengers will be able to enjoy the rear seat entertainment professional with a 10.2-inch touchscreen monitor. Wireless charging is also offered for added convenience on the road.

Next-level driving assistance is offered to the new X5 xDrive45e M Sport via the BMW Personal CoPilot, which includes the lane departure warning and lane changing warning. The system also features the frontal collision warning with braking intervention, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision prevention as well as the speed limit information.

Other safety features include intelligent Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera and Reversing Assistant which keeps a record of the last 50 metres of the drive of speed up to 35km/h and will also assist to reverse out from a parking spot or tight spaces by taking over the steering. The BMW ConnectedDrive in the new X5 xDrive45e M Sport features the Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices and eDrive services.

There is also BMW Display Key that displays the vehicle status such as range and other key vehicle information, as well as provide convenient access to the vehicle’s air-conditioning system before entering the vehicle, promising a comfortable journey even before it begins. Colour offerings include Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Artic Grey. They will be complemented with exquisite interior upholstery of Leather “Vernasca” design perforations in Black and a fine-wood trim “Fineline Stripe” with brown high-gloss.

As an added option, the exterior of the New BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport can be upgraded to feature BMW M Performance genuine parts and accessories, such as the front air inlet, exterior mirror cap, front and rear winglets, and rear diffuser in carbon fibre. Side decals and side skirt films in Frozen Black are also available, as well as wheels in Star Spoke Jet Black Matte.

The new BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide from June 20. The retail pricing (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Group Malaysia’s latest five years unlimited mileage warranty, free scheduled service programme and BMW tyre warranty programme) for the new X5 xDrive45e M Sport is RM440,745.