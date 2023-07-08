$!BMW Malaysia Introduces The First All-Electric BMW iX M60 – RM612,430!

MALAYSIANS first saw the introduction of the BMW i and BMW M Performance models including the i4 M50 and the BMW XM in the first part of 2023. But it does not stop there.

Officially making its global debut in 2022, the all-electric BMW iX M60 SAV has been unveiled by BMW Malaysia in conjunction with the M4NTAP Festival 2023.

The iX M60 is one of BMW’s fastest electric cars, with up to 1,100 Nm of torque and a maximum of 619hp, the new Launch Control function gives the car a strong start and enables a 3.8-second, slip-free sprint to 100 km/h and a top speed of 250 km/h.

It also has an electric range of up to 561km (WLTP), owing to enhanced aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.26.

The iX M60’s high-voltage battery is positioned in the floor between the two axles providing it with a low centre of gravity. Increased stiffness and optimal weight distribution are combined in the aluminium spaceframe concept and carbon cage with carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side, and rear sections.

Along with the Integral Active Steering, it also has M Sport brakes with blue callipers, adaptive two-axle air suspension with M-specific tuning and components. Additionally, it also has two separate electric motors that operate as current-energised synchronous units to drive each axle, fully eliminating the need for rare earth metals.

In any driving circumstance, the electric all-wheel-drive system delivers precisely the optimum amount of drive torque to the front and rear wheels – from extremely effective pure rear-wheel drive to an all-wheel-drive setup that maximises traction, is made possible by its sophisticated setup.

For the first time, all-wheel drive is combined with wheel slip-limiting technology to further enhance traction and handling stability. This technology, which is integrated into the motor management, generates quick corrective inputs, allowing the car to move forward effortlessly at all times, regardless of the weather or the state of the road.

The iX M60 has high-power charging capabilities with rates up to 195 kW, which accelerates utilisation by taking the car from 0% to 80% charge in just 35 minutes. It is also the first BMW model in Malaysia to support up to a 22kW AC Wallbox Charger, which drastically cuts the charging time to under 5.5 hours for a full 0 to 100% charge. The car can be charged from 0 to 100% using an 11kW AC Wallbox Charger in 11 hours.

The 22-inch BMW Individual M aerodynamic wheels 1023 bicolour titanium bronze 3D polished buff are a model-only feature of the iX M60. The model badge will also be available exclusively in High Gloss Black or Titanium Bronze for the first all-electric BMW iX M60 only.

The Bower & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system is the major selling point for the iX M60, providing drivers with an experience similar to being physically present with the artist in the studio, or what is known as “True Sound,” according to BMW.