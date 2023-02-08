$!BMW Malaysia Introduces Two New Variants Of The i4 eDrive35 – RM255,216!

BMW MALAYSIA has announced that the New BMW i4 eDrive35 will be available in two new variations: the BMW i4 eDrive35 and the BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport and joins the first-ever BMW i4 M50, which was unveiled at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 earlier this year.

The new BMW i4 eDrive35 has a four-door Gran Coupé body style, an innovative design, and improved aerodynamics. Both versions have a sharp and recognisable look that emphasises the kidney grille design with horizontal slates from the front. The modern LED headlights further emphasise this.

BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport

The i4 eDrive35 and i4 eDrive35 M Sport ride on 18-inch double-spoke light allow wheels in 853 Bicolour and 18-inch M aerodynamic wheels with 858 M Bicolour mixed tyres respectively.

Both variations are identical in size to the BMW i4 eDrive 40, which has dimensions of 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, and 1,448mm in height, as well as a 2,856mm wheelbase. In terms of boot space, it offers 1,290 litres at max capacity.

Inside you will find the BMW Curved Display which features the iDrive infotainment system. It offers a sports leather steering wheel for people who like a more sporty touch, and the oak grain open-pored fine-wood trim improves the overall interior appearance.

On the other hand, the i4 eDrive35 M Sport distinguishes itself with an Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite M interior trim. A powerful stereo speaker system completes the setup.

The i4 eDrive35 and the eDrive35 M have a low cd drag coefficient of 0.24 and are both propelled by a single electrically synchronous motor that sends 286hp and 400Nm of torque to the rear wheels. This allows a century sprint of just six seconds.

According to BMW, both versions guarantee incredibly quick charging times thanks to their excellent 11kW AC and 180kW DC charging capacities.

Sanremo Green, Skyscraper Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, and Aventurine Red are the exterior colour options for the i4 eDrive35. The M Sport is offered in M Portimao Blue and M Brooklyn Grey in addition to the five standard colours.