BMW Malaysia has introduced the first-ever BMW X7, a new icon exemplifying the brand’s “new definition of progressive luxury”. The carmaker’s luxury-class Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is “the leading case study in modernity, luxury and presence which sets a new benchmark in the luxury segment”. The X7 – the xDrive40i Pure Excellence variant available for Malaysia – blends lavish presence, exclusivity and spaciousness with the versatile and agile driving properties customers would expect from an SAV. The latest and largest model in the BMW X range features outstanding powertrain and chassis technology, offers generous levels of space in each of the three rows of seats, a luxurious ambience and advanced equipment features, to deliver an unparalleled driving and interior experience.

Its long list of features include: - Slender BMW Laserlight that can illuminate up to 600 metres ahead, cutting across for a stronger contrast. - 21-inch light alloy wheels in Y-spoke style 753 Bicolour with run-flat tyres which are included as standard. - The SAV is five metres long, with a 2,000mm width and a 3,105mm wheelbase. - Its ride height is 1,805 mm, exactly 60mm taller than the BMW X5, giving the X7 an impressive visual presence. Atop the vehicle are also sporty roof rails in Aluminium Satin. - Powering the luxury off-roader is a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine (with eight-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission) with a maximum power of 340hp, and a peak torque of 450Nm. This results in a century sprint completed in 6.1 seconds. - An intelligent all-wheel-drive system that provides effortless handling, whatever the road and weather conditions. In certain situations, the intelligent all-wheel drive’s responses have a rear-wheel bias, for a particularly dynamic driving experience.

- A two-axle air suspension, with the option to adjust the suspension by up to 80mm, with five different height settings. The suspension’s air supply is controlled individually for each wheel using a remarkably quiet, electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, making it possible to balance out an unevenly loaded car. - With the DSC system, the vehicle load registered by the air suspension sensors can also be factored into braking modulation. - The driver is also able to adjust the body’s ground clearance by pushing a button in the cockpit to raise or lower by 40mm above or below the standard setting, for off-road driving or easy access to the luggage compartment. - For the first time in a BMW X model, the X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence is offered with the innovative Executive Drive Pro with active roll stabilisation that provides an ideal combination of superior ride comfort and outstanding dynamics. - The active anti-roll stabilisation reduces body movements and body roll in bends to a minimum. Ride comfort is further enhanced by the Dynamic Damper Control system, which is able to process data from the navigation system and front camera.

- The X7’s BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 ensures effortless control of vehicle functions. It combines the fully digital, user-configurable 12.3-inch instrument cluster with an equally large central Control Display with touchscreen functionality and a state-of-the-art user interface. - The luxury SAV also comes fitted with the voice-controlled BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant that understands natural speech, assists in driving-related functions and answers questions about the vehicle. - BMW Gesture Control is also available and now recognises and responds to seven different hand movements such as circling customer’s index finger clockwise to turn the volume up and swiping their hand to the right to reject a call.

Other highlights include five-zone air conditioning, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers and electric roller blinds for side windows. Another exciting new feature is the Rear Entertainment Professional system, whereby the two screens at the rear can now be operated by touch – providing equal entertainment for passengers seated at the front and in the rear. The luxury SAV features seven electrically adjustable seats as standard. Advanced connectivity meets sporting luxury The X7’s wide range of advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity services boast the BMW Personal CoPilot technologies which include the Parking Assistant Plus with automatic manoeuvring in and out of parallel parking spaces, along with the Reversing Assistant to assist in safely manoeuvring out of a tight parking space.

Other innovative features include the new BMW Digital Key which unlocks and starts the vehicle via an owner-authorised Android smartphone and Remote Software Upgrade which provides over-the-air vehicle software updates. The X7 is available in seven colours – Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Artic Grey, Sophisto Grey, Phytonic Blue, Terra Brown and Vermont Bronze. The interior upholstery is available in perforated Black Leather Vernasca, Coffee Leather Vernasca (not available in the six-seater) and Cognac Leather Vernasca complete with Black dashboard, or Canberra Beige Leather Vernasca complete with Mokka dashboard. The SAV will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide from September 2019 onwards. Alternatively, visit www.bmwbethefirst.com.my to pre-book.

The X7’s retail price (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Group Malaysia’s latest 5 Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Free Scheduled Service Programme and BMW Tyre Warranty Programme) is RM888,800. New 7 Series – “Timeless symbol of luxury” At the X7 launch, BMW Malaysia also unveiled the new 7 Series, which is available as the 740Le xDrive in the Pure Excellence variant. BMW Group Malaysia head of corporate communications Sashi Ambi said the luxury saloon will be locally assembled, and it is a new-generation Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) that can be driven on electric power alone in city traffic or cross-country. Its 113hp electric motor allows the vehicle an electric range of up to 46 kilometres. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures supreme traction, optimised directional stability and enhanced agility through corners in all weather and road conditions.

Among the many highlights of the new luxury BMW saloon is the lower part of its new front apron has large air guides running across the outer air inlets – a first for a BMW – whereby incoming air is directly guided to the brake air channels and the Air Curtain. Other features include 19-inch" light alloy wheels in double-spoke style 630 Bicolour with mixed tyres, an increased 23mm in length, a 3,210mm wheelbase, a three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine – paired to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission – with a peak output of 286 hp; the advanced electric motor accompanying it contributes another 113 hp, a lithium-ion battery with improved storage capacity that enables the car to cover 46 kilometres on electric power alone (the all-electric top speed is 140km/h). There is an electric boost function whereby when the Driving Experience Control is set to Sport mode, the 740Le xDrive Pure Excellence has an overall system output of 394 hp. With all that power, the luxury saloon is capable of doing the century sprint in just 5.1 seconds.

Safety, interior, connectivity The wide range of BMW Personal CoPilot driver assistance systems include camera and radar-based approach and pedestrian warning system that can now detect cyclists, Evasion Aid, Crossroads Warning with City Brake Activation, steering and lane control assistant, Parking Assistant and Reversing Assistant. The 7 Series is also befitted with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant as standard in the infotainment set-up. It is an adaptable digital personal assistant that is voice-activated and can be woken with a personalised activation word. As a vehicle expert, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant delivers information about the functions and status of the BMW and provide support for navigation and entertainment. It can also be used to control the new Caring Car functions, which includes the Vitalize and Relax programmes, to automatically activate vehicle functions such as air conditioning, lighting, seat massage and music, designed to revitalise or relax the driver.

Two Experience Modes are also available to adapt the interior ambience to the driver’s mood, namely the Executive and the Expressive modes. The new 7 Series is available in four colours – Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Bernina Grey and Imperial Blue. They can be paired with either Black Nappa Leather or Cognac Nappa Leather upholstery. The new 740Le xDrive Pure Excellence will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships in Peninsular Malaysia from July 19 and July 26 for BMW dealerships in East Malaysia. The luxury saloon’s retail price (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Group Malaysia’s latest 5 Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Free Scheduled Service Programme and BMW Tyre Warranty Programme) is RM594,800.